Watch: NASCAR driver gets punched in the face by rival

One of the biggest names in NASCAR and a series rookie have tangled post race following this morning’s AdventHealth 400 in Kansas.

After getting into a scuffle on track, NASCAR championship leader Ross Chastain and full-time debutant Noah Gragson continued the fight in pit-lane – if only briefly.

The fracas started when the pair made repeated contact on track during the race. Gragson had a run on the outside of Chastain through turn four, before hitting the wall. It is unclear from the footage if the pair actually made contact leading to Gragson’s contact with the wall, although they definitely made contact afterwards on the front straight.

Stuff NASCAR drivers Ross Chastain (left) and Noah Gragson clash in pit-lane following the finish of the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas.

Gragson then spun his Camaro shortly afterwards. He eventually finished 29th, while Chastain finished fifth.

In the pit lane after the race, Gragson went to confront Chastain next to his car. After exchanging a few words, Gragson grabbed Chastain’s race suit. Chastain responded by punching Gragson in the face – security guards swooping in to mitigate the fight immediately.

In a secondary video of the fight, Gragson is heard saying “you doored the f**k out of us, man”, Chastain having said “I thought I would clear you”.

Speaking to media separately after the fight had died down, Chastain described the on-track moment as “tight racing off turn four”, saying that he left Gragson “one lane exactly” of space on his outside.

“He did the same thing after Talladega [...] and nothing happened,” Chastain added. “It wasn’t the first time he’s approached me like that.”

Gragson’s frustration was evident when he spoke to media after the scuffle.

“We’re Chevrolet team mates and he didn’t work with us there – and then fenced us here and I’m just over it,” said Gragson. “Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, so if you don’t at least just grab him and do something, he’s just going to keep doing it, and I’m over it.

“It’s the second time. Nobody confronts the guy. He just keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

The on- and off-track incident comes after Chastain was at the heart of a race-changing crash at last weekend’s Würth 400 at Dover, where he hit the lapped car of Brennan Poole who then spun into the path of one of Chastain’s main title rivals, Kyle Larson.

Ironically, Larson almost won today’s Kansas event – instead finishing second following an exciting last-lap battle with eventual winner Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR’s next event is the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, which takes place this coming weekend.