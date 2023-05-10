One of Skoda's most important models set to go electric

This story originally appeared on MotoringNZ.com

One of Skoda’s best-selling nameplates, the Karoq SUV, is destined to go electric in the coming years. And, it won’t be alone.

Czech carmaker Skoda has released a series of ‘modern solid’ design concepts, each representing the silhouette and character lines of one of six electric vehicles the brand will release to the market by 2026.

The ‘Elroq’, pictured above and below, is of particular significance. That name is a compound of ‘Electric’ and ‘Karoq’, the compact sports utility wagon that presently accounts for a substantial slice of Skoda New Zealand business.

Stuff The Elroq’s proportions are familiar, but the Enyaq-style front and rear fascias are new.

On the MEB platform common to all VW Group electrics, including the big brother Skoda Enyaq just coming into circulation here, Elroq is said to be 4.5 metres’ long – so, around 200mm longer than the Karoq.

It is the first of half a dozen new battery-dedicated products the Volkswagen Group’s Czech marque intends to release by 2026, all the subject of a just-ended symposium.

Two of those are big refreshes for the maker's first electric product, the Enyaq. Also coming is a small budget hatch and a large, potentially seven-seater, sports utility wagon.

Five of those propositions have been created as sculptures which Skoda has just shown off at its home base in Prague to global distributors – with Skoda New Zealand boss Rodney Gillard amongst the latter.

Stuff Having only just launched the new Enyaq in New Zealand, a facelited one appears to be just around the corner.

Skoda has hinted that Elroq is much further advanced, while it’s also probable the updates for the next-size-up Enyaqs (above) – continuing in the wagon and coupe formats being pre-sold to Kiwis now for delivery in September – are being readied for road trials, given a 2025 release of the production cars is proposed.

The new designs take styling cues from a recent styling study, called the Vision 7S, especially in respect to front-end detail.

Not much is known about the Skoda Elroq’s motors or batteries just yet, however it’s likely to share parts with the Enyaq and deliver in singe and dual motor formats.

SUPPLIED Skoda has revealed an all-new look, an all-new logo and an all-new all-electric SUV concept in the form of the Vision 7S.

Overseas’ media are suggesting one role for Elroq will be to give additional life to the vRS performance brand that for now relegates in this market to fossil-fuelled powerplants, though most recently in hybrid form.

The vRS – which simplifies to RS in Skoda NZ marketing – models have been popular with Kiwis and it has already been asked by the vRS Enyaq is not yet being included on the local roster.

Britain’s AutoExpress publication has report that Skoda chief executive Klaus Zellmer has told it that vRS is absolutely part of the make’s future. “I think we have to continue along the vRS path as we move towards an electrified future,” he said.

Stuff Skoda’s 7-seater SUV concept gives the best indication yet that the brand’s Vision 7S concept is going to hit production.

There’s conjecture Elroq vRS could have a 77kWh battery and two motors producing a combined 220kW and 460Nm of torque, with 0–100kmh in about six seconds, plus better agility and driver involvement than the Enyaq vRS. As a smaller car, it might be expected to also offer stronger range.

Skoda Auto is core to VW Group’s electric strategy for more than just its electric products. The main plant in Mlada Boleslav produces battery systems for MEB cars and models with plug-in hybrid drive.

To date, Skoda has produced 500,000 battery systems for vehicles across the group. These are used in Skoda, VW, Audi and SEAT/Cupra product. Production capacity of MEB battery systems is set to increase to 1500 units per day at the facility, in addition to 800 plug-in hybrid units.

Skoda is investing heavily in the transformation of its facilities and development, digitalisation and further education of its workforce, with the company already upskilling more than 23,000 employees to prepare for the demands of e-mobility.

Stuff It’s not all about SUVs. Skoda has also shown off a hatchback concept. Is this the new Fabia?

Since September 2019, high-voltage traction batteries for models with plug-in hybrid drive have been produced – a new unit arrives every 86 seconds. When it is being unloaded from the production line the battery weighs approximately 130 kilograms, with a team of 13 fully automated robots employed to handle particularly heavy components on the production line.

A year ago Skoda Auto launched the production of battery systems for all-electric vehicles based on MEB. The systems have a capacity of 55kWh to 82kWh.

Along with the individual battery modules, each containing 16 cells or 24 cells, an MEB battery system also includes a case with an integrated cooling and a battery management system, as well as the necessary electrical connections. There are around 250 employees working at the current production line, in which Skoda Auto has invested more than $200 million.

Another MEB assembly line I is being commissioned this year, to increase total production volume to 2300 units per day, consisting of 1500 MEB units per day, and 800 units for PHEV battery systems.