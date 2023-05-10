Wild hydrogen supercar from Hyundai rumoured to go into production

Should the N Vision 74, expect it to lose some of its more jaw-dropping features.

One of Hyundai’s most successful and interesting concept vehicles could soon be making it into production.

">N Vision 74 coupe concept is rumoured to be destined for production. Korean media outlet Money Today has reported that the brand is hosting a ‘Pony Day’ event later this month on May 27, with a production version of the N Vision supposedly in line to be revealed.

Supplied The N Vision 74 concept was unveiled last July alongside Hyundai’s RN22e concept.

The outlet adds that son of Giorgetto Giugiaro, Fabrizio, is set to design the model – a neat way for Hyundai to keep the Pony’s legacy alive. It notes, too, that the Pony Day meeting will take place at Hyundai’s design studio in Seoul.

Hyundai has not confirmed the rumours, having not yet issued a comment.

As previously reported, the N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid featuring a plethora of design references harking back to Hyundai’s Pony Coupe concept from the mid-1970s.

Supplied Hyundai has shown off two of its 'rolling labs', the RN22e and N Vision 74.

The powertrain uses a battery paired with an FCEV system in an “all-new layout”. Hyundai didn’t specify anything more than that at the model’s unveiling last year, but says that the cooling efficiency is improved and the two different power sources can be used depending on different driving conditions.

Two motors are mounted on the rear axle, allowing better torque vectoring and more responsive cornering. They also generate more than 500kW and 900Nm, according to Hyundai. The battery is a 62.4kWh unit, while the hydrogen stacks offer 85kW of recharging power.

It is unclear whether Hyundai will persevere with this powertrain option for the rumoured production model. It may elect to switch the N Vision to a pure electric alternative.

Supplied The N Vision pictured next to the concept that inspired it.

Measuring 4,952 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,331 mm tall on a 2,905 mm wheelbase, it is the first high performance rolling lab built on the most advanced hydrogen fuel cell system that Hyundai N has ever created.

It features pixel lighting up the front, mimicking the quartet of square lights of the original concept, a wide, low front end with 74 in digital numbers on the passenger side front corner, massively flared wheel arches with huge rear intakes behind the doors, and spectacular retrotastic turbofan wheels.

Should it go into production, the N Vision would add another bow to Hyundai’s performance offerings. The Korean marque has very quickly transformed its image amongst enthusiast customers thanks to models like the i20 N.