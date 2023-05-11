Stunning Lamborghini Countach makes NZ debut this weekend

The first of Lamborghini’s new Countach models has landed in New Zealand, with petrolheads able to see the sleek new supercar in the metal this weekend.

Lamborghini Auckland has announced that the Countach will be on display on Saturday, May 13, at its Giltrap Group dealership on 119 Great North Road.

The original Lamborghini Countach is one of the original ‘poster’ supercars of the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the imaginations of enthusiasts of all ages with its wedge-shaped silhouette and futuristic lines.

Supplied Old meets new: The new Countach borrows plenty of styling cues from the nameplate’s past.

Inevitably, it became a frequent fixture in popular culture. Gandini’s creation made star appearances in The Cannonball Run, Miami Vice, Transformers, and more recently in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Fast forward to 2021, and Lamborghini’s decision to bring the famed nameplate out of retirement with the Countach LPI 800-4. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Italian marque revealed its take on a current-day Countach.

The Sian-based new Countach is dripping with references to the original 1974 Periscopo Countach. These include the bold triangular naca ducts on each side, the pinched front and rear fascias, and telephone dial wheels.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been revealed as the fastest Lamborghini SUV yet.

Behind the cockpit sits a mild-hybrid powertrain, consisting of a familiar 6.5-litre V12 engine paired to a 48-volt electric motor. The former produces 574kW of power and the latter 25kW, making for an overall output of 599kW.

As per the LPI 800-4’s name, this power gets sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed automated manual transmission. Floor the throttle, and the Countach can reportedly hit 100kph in 2.8 seconds, 200kph in 8.6 seconds, and eventually a top speed of 355kph.

Supplied The Countach is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired to a 48-volt electric motor, capable of accelerating to 200kph in 8.6 seconds.

Its low-slung body is made entirely out of carbon fibre and is all new. With the chassis also being formed out of carbon fibre, the Countach boasts a dry weight of 1595kg. Not bad for something lugging a big V12 hybrid.

The Countach uses a familiar Aventador-based dashboard layout, but with the centre stack from the Sian and model-specific air vents, different trim on the tunnel, and a new 8.4-inch infotainment screen.

A mere 112 Countachs are being produced by Lamborghini, with each one of them sold out prior to the model’s official unveiling.