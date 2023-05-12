Watch: Crane lifts priceless McLaren to 57th floor of Aussie penthouse

Moving house can be tricky. Couches, dining tables, and TVs can all be a big stress to shift from place to place. But evidently, they’re nothing compared to the palava of moving one of the most rare McLarens ever produced.

Onlookers in Melbourne’s CBD witnessed a crazy sight earlier this week, as one of the most expensive cars in Australia got craned up into the sky to its new home – a penthouse on the 57th floor of the Sapphire by the Gardens building on Exhibition Street.

The car in question was a 2020 McLaren Senna GTR, the ultimate form of McLaren’s track-orientated Senna nameplate. Powered by a 627kW version of McLaren’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and paired to GT3-style aero, just 75 were made.

Supplied Adrian Portelli and his McLaren Senna GTR, after being craned into its new home; a 57th floor penthouse in Melbourne.

The Senna and the penthouse it now proudly sits in are owned by Adrian Portelli, founder of the LMCT+ rewards club. The 34-year-old multi-millionaire recently purchased the Marlboro-liveried McLaren for AU$3 million.

Not a cheap investment, to be sure, but a relative drop in the ocean compared to the AU$39 million Portelli paid for the penthouse itself – a purchase price that reportedly makes it the most expensive property purchase in Australian history.

To make the move possible, a crew of eight people was required and the side of the penthouse had to be partially deconstructed to provide the Senna with a aperture to fit through.

The McLaren’s placement in the penthouse comes relatively early in the property’s development process. Portelli has conceded that the Senna GTR will likely have to stay planted in the penthouse for the foreseeable future.

For those thinking it’s a shame to see such a car off the road for good, it’s worth noting that the Senna GTR is not a street legal car in Australia. Indeed, Portelli himself has said that this is part of why it was chosen to become a display piece at his new home.

Inevitably, the business magnate has plenty of other notable cars he can use instead. His collection includes a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Porsche Taycan Turbo, an HSV Maloo GTSR W1, and a Ferrari 488 Pista.

The complex car-craning operation quickly prompted controversy on social media, and was even addressed by Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt. In a week where Australia’s Labor Government announced tax cuts for the wealthy, Bandt chimed; “Labor’s giving this guy a $9000 tax cut while people starve on $52 a day”.