Ferrari F40 owned by a Formula 1 legend up for sale

The Ferrari F40 is arguably one of the most desirable cars ever to come out of the Maranello factory. It was the last model Enzo Ferrari signed off personally and boasts gorgeous 1980s styling with ferocious power courtesy of a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mounted behind the cabin.

They also aren’t selling for ridiculous figures (yet), at least by classic Ferrari standards. According to classic.com, the average price for an F40 is NZ$3.6 million. Compare that to $5.4 million 288 GTO, the $6.1 million F50, or the frankly ridiculous $76.1 million 250 GTO.

But then, this F40 might sell for a bit more. Chassis number 83249 was completed in late 1989 and given to Formula 1 champion Alain Prost as a bit of a welcome gift to the Ferrari F1 team, having moved from McLaren.

RM Sotheby's/Supplied The F40 has one of the most iconic profiles ever.

It was built without catalytic converters or adjustable suspension, already making it something of a rarity. According to the RM Sotheby’s auction description, Prost confirmed that he took delivery of the Ferrari but never used it, selling it very shortly after taking delivery.

READ MORE:

* Five Things: the most expensive used cars

* The iconic Mercedes-Benz 190 E Evo 2 turns 30

* The ultimate vintage unicorn isn't a Ferrari - it's a Bizzarrini

* Five Ferraris with turbocharged engines



The F40’s next owner was Graham de Zille. Talking to RM Sotheby’s, de Zille recalled that he purchased the car through Graypaul Ferrari, which was acting on behalf of its famous owner. Prior to de Zille taking delivery, Prost signed the roof of the car, which was then covered in a thick clear coat and remains visible today.

RM Sotheby's/Supplied The car was delivered without adjustable suspension or catalytic converters, which would feature on later F40s.

de Zille took the car to the UK, converted the odometer from kilometres to miles, then later took it to Jersey. While in Jersey, the F40 was featured in the April 1997 issue of Motor Sport magazine in an article celebrating 50 years of Ferrari.

By 1999, the F40 returned to the UK and was owned by David Darling of Leamington Spa. Splitting his time between the UK and the US, the car was minimally used before being acquired by Craig Johnson a few years later and, subsequently, Karl McKeowen in 2006.

The car was bought by Alistair Dyson in September of 2007, who kept the car until 2016, when it was also granted Ferrari Classiche certification as it retains its original chassis, engine, gearbox, and bodywork.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ferraris, Porsches, and Jaguars went up for auction in Auckland, with one Ferrari expected to reach well over half a million dollars. (First published April 2022)

A major service was carried out in 2019 by Ferrari Lyon in France, and the car will be sold with a fresh set of tyres from 2018. Since that service, the car has completed minimal mileage, with its odometer showing just under 2,900 miles at the time of cataloguing.

In addition to the accompanying history file, owner’s manual, and replacement service book, the car is also accompanied by a set of tools, its original front spoiler, and one fitted Schedoni suitcase.

RM Sotheby’s estimates the car will sell for between €2,500,000 and €3,000,000 (NZ$4.3 million and $5.2 million).