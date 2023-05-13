Aston Martin to achieve carbon-neutral manufacturing by 2030

Aston Martin will become a carbon-neutral company by the end of the decade.

Aston Martin has detailed its push towards carbon-neutral manufacturing at its Gaydon and St Athan facilities, as part of its ‘Racing. Green.’ sustainability strategy, which will happen by 2030.

The company has made “significant progress” in reducing its environmental impact by implementing initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions in its manufacturing processes and supply chain. The Racing. Green. programme has expanded to offset Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions through Gold Standard verified projects, which are essential in tackling climate change. This marks a crucial step in the company's journey towards achieving PAS 2060 certification by 2023 and operating net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030.

Scope 1 emissions include that of gas, petrol on site, diesel used for emergency heating and firing pumps, refrigerant refill, LPG and fuel from Company pool cars. Figures are obtained through utility bills, direct from suppliers and through the Company’s internal systems. Meanwhile, Scope 2 emissions are from electricity consumption.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Since 2019, all manufacturing facilities at Aston Martin have been powered by 100% renewable electricity

Aston Martin is partnering with Climate Impact Partners, experts in carbon market solutions, to fund projects that reduce CO2 emissions while supporting the transition to a low-carbon global economy. One of these is a wind power portfolio project in Turkey, which generates approximately 575,000 MWh of clean electricity every year for a nation heavily reliant on natural gas and oil.

Since 2019, all manufacturing facilities at Aston Martin have been powered by 100% renewable electricity, and the company is committed to advancing new renewable electricity generation projects across its facilities. Solar panels have been installed at the Aston Martin Works facility and heritage dealership in Newport Pagnell, providing up to 90% of the energy used at the site during the summer months. Plans are underway to introduce thousands of solar panels to the DBX SUV manufacturing plant in St Athan, which will generate around 20% of the plant's total annual demand.

Aston Martin's sustainability strategy has achieved a 12.2% decrease in electricity usage across facilities, and a 3.9% decrease in CO2 emissions per car manufactured in 2022 compared to 2021. The company's streamlined paintshop strategy has contributed to increased energy use effectiveness and manufacturing efficiencies.

From a product perspective, Aston Martin is progressing towards an electrified future, with its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle delivery scheduled for 2024 - the mighty Valhalla - while its first battery electric behicle (BEV) is targeted for launch in 2025. A fully electrified sports cars and SUV portfolio will be achieved by 2030.

Amedeo Felisa, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: "Our Racing. Green. sustainability strategy is helping to shape our transformation as we take action to turn aspirations into reality, making sustainability central to everything we do." The Racing. Green. programme was launched in April 2022, formalising core principles that reflect Aston Martin's established approach to sustainability and sets bold new targets across all aspects of the business.