Landmark Tesla model axed in New Zealand

The Model S was Tesla’s first nameplate it brought to Australia and New Zealand.

The Tesla Model S and Model X have both been cut from the American carmaker’s local line-up, following manufacturing changes that will see the pair become exclusively left-hand drive nameplates.

The move means it’s the end of the line for the nameplate that helped Tesla break ground in New Zealand when it first set up shop in 2017 – the Model S.

Tesla announced the news to customers over email, stating that “due to recent changes in the vehicle program” its recently updated Model S and Model X would “not be available in right-hand drive”.

Supplied The Model S Plaid is one of the fastest and most powerful cars on the planet.

Amongst the casualties of the announcement is the once hotly anticipated Tesla Model S Plaid. The Plaid represents the brand’s current performance flagship, boasting three motors, 820kW of power, a 2.1-second 0–100kph acceleration time, and a 320kph top speed.

Tesla even claimed that the Plaid could complete a quarter-mile pass in less than nine seconds.

The Model X, meanwhile, stands as one of the first electric SUVs to appear in New Zealand showrooms. Its electric folding back doors were a unique market first.

Stuff understands that customers who had pre-ordered a new Model S or Model X have already received a refund on their initial deposit.

Damien O'Carroll The Tesla Model 3's huge touchscreen is very impressive, plus you can play video games on it.

Customers in Australia who have had their deposits refunded have reportedly been offered an AU$3,000 credit towards a Model 3 or Y purchase, according to Australian outlet Drive. It is unclear whether the same offer has been extended to New Zealand customers.

Online ordering for the two models had been suspended last month, with Tesla’s local website stating that the two nameplates are “not currently available to order in New Zealand”.

Whilst the Model S and X were an integral part of Tesla’s early foundations down under, neither has been a volume seller – particularly in recent years. The vast majority of the company’s sales stem from the much more affordable Model 3 and Model Y.

The Model 3 and Model Y units sold in New Zealand are manufactured in China. The decision to cut the Model S and X helps to further streamline Tesla’s shipping channels.