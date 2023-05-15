Urgent calls go out for better road safety

As part of road safety week, Road Safety Education (RSE) has released statistics showing the amount of young people dying on our roads is growing.

Using figures from the Ministry of Transport, RSE says as of 10th April 2023, in 2022 there were 377 fatalities from 340 crashes in New Zealand, 59 more fatalities than in 2021. Of these 377 fatalities, 127 were from the younger 15-30-year-old age group which is 25 more than 2021 and over 33% of the total. This shows that young people are over-represented, and need better road safety education as well as improvements to our roads, better improvements to our roads, safer vehicles and better enforcement to reduce these numbers.

On that front, RSE is offering a programme called RYDA to give young people the tools they need to make safe choices, but a recent survey of its students found that other drivers are as much of a problem as anything else.

More than 33% of the national road toll is young people, something Road Safety Education wants to change.

A huge 87% of students reported that while displaying their L plates they have experienced negative behaviour from drivers including tailgating (70%), aggressive overtaking (66%), road rage (29%), honking horns (46%) and flashing lights (26%). One student even reported that another driver got out of their car and pointed aggressively at them.

Maria Lovelock, general manager for RSE, said: “Now, more than ever, we need to be investing time into our young people and the next generation of drivers and their passengers, to ensure they can be safer road users and ultimately, they don’t miss out on the future they’re looking forward to.”

“We believe the RYDA programme is contributing to saving young people’s lives on the roads. We applaud schools for committing to this educational workshop for their students,” she added. “It would be greatly appreciated if the experienced drivers in New Zealand could endeavour to be more patient and supportive of our young drivers. This way, they’ll be the ‘Road Safety Heroes’ we need.”

Toyota has just announced a funding boost for the RYDA programme, with a three-year partnership to provide $225,000 for supporting online and classroom learning across the nation.

Toyota New Zealand Marketing Vice President, Andrew Davis, agreed in saying the programme is already making a tangible impact to New Zealand communities by contributing to a reduction in deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand’s roads, with a particular focus on rangatahi.

Supplied The Ryda programme run by Road Safety Education aims to improve young people's road knowledge and help them become safer drivers.

“Young drivers aged between 16 and 24 are at far greater risk of being involved in fatal or serious injury crashes. Over the past 10 years, around 7000 young people aged 16-24 were killed or seriously injured on our roads,” said Davis.

“The economic cost of road crashes is huge – amounting to $4.9 million annually for New Zealand. That pales in significance to the huge human cost – lost loved ones, friends, parents, and children.”

“We wholeheartedly support the aspirations of the Government’s Road to Zero programme, for which the ultimate vision is a New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. Young people are over-represented in road fatalities, and such deaths impact the entire community. Involvement in community initiatives such as RYDA provide a tangible difference and present a brighter future for our rangatahi,” he said.