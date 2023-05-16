Clean Car Discount vital for luring new brands to NZ, says Opel

The fully electric Opel Mokka-e marks the return of the German brand to New Zealand roads.

Opel New Zealand commercial manager Noah Robertson has issued praise for the government’s Clean Car Discount, reiterating the scheme’s role in luring Opel back to our local market.

Robertson’s comments follow the government’s decision to revise the scheme to lower its cost. These revisions included increasing the threshold for hybrids to qualify for a rebate, increasing the penalty that high-emission vehicles receive, and lowering the rebate for EVs.

The introduction of the Clean Car Discount and Clean Car Standard have often been credited for giving existing legacy brands more bargaining power when requesting electric vehicle stock from their respective head offices.

stuff The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on June 13. (first published June 2021)

The Clean Car schemes have also been credited for aiding the case for car brands like Opel to expand to New Zealand. Opel rejoined the market in 2022, notably skipping over Australia – a country where similar Clean Car schemes are still a work in progress.

READ MORE:

* Government shakes up Clean Car Discount scheme

* Biggest losers: those hit hardest by the Clean Car changes

* Plucky carmaker adds to mounting Clean Car Discount criticism

* Ford, Toyota 'concerned' with Clean Car Discount changes



“Existing EVs & LEVs (low-emission vehicles) became considerably more affordable following the scheme’s introduction, but more importantly, new makes and models entered our market, just like Opel – some with lower costs than ever anticipated - giving more choice across a broader price range of new cars,” said Robertson.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Corsa-e still benefits from a rebate, but the petrol version moves into the zero-band.

“The range of options and prices for zero CO2 vehicles in New Zealand increased faster than any other OECD country, benefitting Kiwis.”

The changes to the Clean Car Discount don’t leave Opel entirely in the dark. Its electric models, including the Mokka-e and Corsa-e, still benefit from a $7,015 rebate when the changes come into effect on July 1. However, the brand will no longer be able to boast that every model in its line-up benefits from a rebate.

“Opel was the only multi-model brand in New Zealand where every single vehicle in its range qualified for a rebate, and following the upcoming CCD scheme adjustments, it will be one of only a few brands to have a zero-fee range,” said Robertson.

Stuff The Opel Astra lands in New Zealand in both turbocharged four-cylinder form and as a plug-in hybrid.

“It also helps that Opel has the lowest CO2 output of any generalist brand in the country, translating to savings at the pump even after the rebates disappear on ICE vehicles, whilst the rebates reduce on EVs and Hybrids – come July.”

The change comes at an inopportune time for Opel, as it prepares to launch two new petrol and hybrid models to the market in the form of the Astra hatch and Grandland SUV.

Neither model boasts an EV variant, with each instead offered with either a three-cylinder petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Whilst the latter will still earn a rebate, the former goes from netting a generous $2,593 rebate to being rebate neutral.