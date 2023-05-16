Toyota and Honda toying with more sports cars

The latest and greatest Honda Civic Type R has arrived, and we were among the first to sample it.

More sports cars from two of Japan’s biggest manufacturers could be on the way, if new rumours are to be believed.

According to Japan’s Best Car website, Toyota’s new president, Koji Sato, wants more performance cars from the GR sub-brand. First in line – a reborn Celica.

Speaking at the Shinjo Rally event for the All Japan Rally Championship, Toyota’s outgoing president and incumbent chairman of the board, Akio Toyoda, talked about his passion for the Celica. Sato responded by saying “I want to revive the Celica.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Toyota’s GR division is on a roll at the moment, and could be readying a reborn Celica as the next family member.

These words obviously don’t solidify anything but considering both Toyoda and Sato are on board with a new Celica, and Toyoda’s healthy track record of introducing fresh sports cars, there’s a decent chance it will happen.

It also pays to mention Toyota filed patent applications in the US and Australia for the Celica name in the past couple of years. This might not mean anything beyond Toyota protecting its intellectual property, but the timing is certainly interesting.

Stuff Should a Celica be greenlit, it would arrive with retro-inspired looks, like the current Nissan Z and Toyota Supra.

According to Toyota officials that spoke with Best Car, if a Celica project was green-lit right now, it would almost certainly be battery-electric with a retro-inspired design. They added that the “new president of Lexus and the GR Company, Sato, has the intention of continuing to release GR sports models,” so even if it’s not the Celica, we’ll still get new GR models.

Meanwhile, Honda could be priming a sporty announcement of its own, which has been linked with a new generation of S2000 convertible.

Speaking to Autocar UK, Honda’s European vice-president Tom Gardner said “watch this space” when asked what Honda had in store for its 75th birthday, adding “we had the S2000 at 50”.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The S2000 is an icon, arguably overdue for a new generation.

“We love performance, and we’re grateful for the strong reaction we’ve had to the latest Type R.”

Rumours of an S2000 successor have been around for a while, with then-CEO of Honda, Takahiro Hachigo saying in 2017 that he had heard “many voices” requesting another S2000. “Honda development engineers are quick to develop sporty cars if the requests are there," he said, before cautioning the time wasn’t right for a new convertible sports car.

Should such a model emerge, expect it to carry some degree of electrification, as Europe is preparing to introduce stricter emissions controls.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A reborn S2000 could use the Civic Type R’s turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, but it will likely involve a degree of electrification.

S2000 aside, Honda could also reveal an electric successor to the mighty NSX, something it has previously confirmed will happen eventually.

"Honda always has a passion to offer fun for its customers," the firm said in 2022, promising it will continue to offer a "sports mindset and distinctive characteristics".

The third-generation NSX would be backed up by a new ‘flagship’ GT-style model, both forming part of a 30-strong electric model onslaught by 2030.