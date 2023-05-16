Watch: raging Mustang driver crashes into four different cars

The driver of this Ford Mustang managed to crash into four cars in Los Angeles recently.

Generally, if you have a bit of a nudge into another car on the road, you stop, make sure everyone is okay, get the cars out of the flow of traffic, and begin the arduous insurance process. Unfortunately, that train of thought sometimes escapes people, and for whatever reason, they try and make a getaway.

This happened in Los Angeles recently, when the driver of a Ford Mustang decided they weren’t going to deal with the aftermath of rear-ending an Infiniti.

The driver, 22-year-old Seth Pointe, then reversed the Mustang until he collided with a truck behind him. He then moved forwards and rammed the track again, before Paul Sampietro attempted to box him in with his vehicle and began filming.

Pointe slammed into Sampeitro’s van in an attempt to escape before reversing into oncoming traffic and collecting what appears to be a Porsche Boxster on the other side of the road. Accelerating again, he crashed into the Infiniti again before stopping with steam pouring from the damaged front of the Mustang, making a vehicular crash count of four, not including the Mustang.

"He was just at the light, looking at his phone, and when he went, he went through the light, almost hitting cars at Ventura so then I stayed with him because I was going the same direction," Sampietro told KABC, a Los Angeles television station.

"Then I noticed he was driving erratically and bumping into the people almost until he finally hit someone. So then I stopped and boxed him in so he couldn't get away."

"He looked like he was stressed out maybe," added Sampietro. "He didn't look impaired, his driving looked impaired. He was just after everyone so maybe he didn't really know what he was doing."

Another eyewitness, John Crawford, owner of John Crawford Co. Blinds, Shades, Drapery, shared surveillance video. He said the incident was a case of road rage.

It seems Pointe was eventually caught by police, with KABC saying LAPD officers eventually took the suspect into custody for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Multiple people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.