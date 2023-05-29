Nissan's new X-Trail is a huge upgrade, but is it enough?

The new Nissan X-Trail is a big step up over the previous model.

After a few years of not much, Nissan has launched four new cars in about as many months. We’ve already had the new Z and thoroughly enjoyed it, but now it’s time for the volume sellers. All three of Nissan’s main SUVs have had a revamp, with the X-Trail mid-sizer the first off the rank.

We’ve got it in second-from-the-top Ti-L petrol trim, and while the specifications are impressive, a price hike in the spirit of 2023 is a bit of a damper. This SUV costs $59,990, up from $53,490 before. Not as bad of a jump as the entry ST model, which used to ask $39,990. Now it costs $47,990, and these prices are before electrification comes into play.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff There’s genuinely a lot to like about the new X-Trail, not the least of which being its looks.

But let’s not dwell too much on that, because you do get quite a good amount of kit for your dollar. The Ti-L here is only available in 4x4, five-seat configuration, and comes standard with LED lighting front and rear, a heated steering wheel, Bose ten-speaker stereo, full Nappa leather seating with memory (heated in both rows, save for the middle rear seat), tri-zone air-conditioning, rear sunshades, a hands-free tailgate, and remote engine start.

You also get the ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system with lane-keep, a 360-degree camera, a large 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, another 12.3-inch display behind the wheel and a 10.8-inch head-up display.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Large screens, lots of leather and a safety upgrade are part of the Ti-L package.

Nissan is nailing the styling too, with a new split headlight design alongside a fresh V-Motion grille. Chunky wheel arches give the illusion of a rough-and-tumble SUV, a thick character line spans the sides, and the rear features angular arrow-shaped taillights. Inside is plenty of leather and faux wood and brushed aluminium trim, giving the cabin a nicely premium feel.

It’s a bit larger than the old one, measuring 4671mm long, 1840mm wide and 1730mm high (up from 4640mm, 1820mm, and 1710mm respectively) while maintaining the same 2706mm wheelbase. Despite this slight increase, boot space has gone down to 560 litres from 565L.

There’s quite a bit of space in the rear seats, with my six-foot frame able to get in and out easily. The rear doors open at an 85-degree angle and the rear seats are on rails if you need more room for passengers or stuff in the boot. Isofix mounting comes on all seats too.

The Ti-L only comes as a five-seater. If you want seven, look to the ST or ST-L models. You do need to ask for the 4x4 system as well though, both of which add an extra $2000 to the price.

Under the bonnet lies a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 135kW/244Nm. It’s a humble powerplant, and it gets the job of family runabout done nicely. The CVT offers a surprising quickness off the line but still keeps revs low for the best fuel consumption. Expect figures in the mid to high nines, but it runs happily on 91 octane so you might save a bit of dosh there.

We should also mention the 2.5-equipped X-Trail can tow up to 2000kg while e-Power variants can only hail 1650kg.

On the move, the engine is nice and smooth, with the CVT quickly and quietly tweaking itself around throttle inputs. Peak torque hits at 3600rpm so you don’t need to wring the engine to get it moving. Standard all-wheel drive in the Ti-L means grip isn’t a worry, and you get a handful of drive modes to play with as well.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The rear doors open 85 degrees for better ingress and egress.

The ride is good for the most part, thanks to well-tuned coil spring suspension and cushy seats. The X-Trail isn’t ever going to be a corner carver but it still goes alright through the bends with updated and refined steering over the previous model.

Safety level in the Ti-L is high, with that ProPilot system coming by default. That means it gets active cruise control with lane-keeping assist, as well as blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and auto emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection. Don’t forget front seat, side seat, centre, and side curtain airbags. All of this contributes to a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

So, it looks great, comes with a bunch of kit, is comfy to drive and be a passenger in, and is safe. It also has a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. But should you buy one?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The only slight stumble is the price. It’s a bit too close to the Toyota RAV4 without electrification...

About the only thing that prevents a healthy recommendation is that price. Toyota’s RAV4 can be had in top-spec Adventure Hybrid trim for the same money, and offers many of the same pros with the added benefit of a hybrid engine. I know you can get the e-Power X-Trail, but that’s more expensive again.

Of course, there’s the whole supply thing... Toyota is currently taking orders for 2024 for the RAV4. Nissan hasn’t said anything of the sort about X-Trail.

But if you’re not interested in electrification or want something sooner than 2024, the X-Trail is a brilliant family runabout.