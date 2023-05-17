Watch: Honda CR-V takes a bath trying to pick up a jet ski

Boat launches can be tricky things to get right. Backing a trailer into a body of water and coordinating with another person can quickly go south, especially if anyone involved is new to the whole thing.

That appears to be the case with this Honda CR-V driver, which was recently caught on camera trying to either launch or pick up a jet ski. We’d guess at the latter, but it’s hard to be sure.

The video, initially posted to TikTok but then reposted to Reddit, starts with the CR-V already far too deep in the water, before the driver opens the door and leans out, presumably trying to communicate with the person on the jet ski.

They then, for some reason, decide to get out of the car entirely, despite all four of its wheels being in the water. Unfortunately, they didn’t seem to apply the handbrake, and as they step out of the door, the CR-V begins to roll down the ramp.

The driver quickly notices but as they try and get back into the car, the open door knocks them over and they fall into the water.

Supplied The CR-V in its watery grave.

By this point it’s pretty much all over as the car slips off the ramp and begins its descent under the water. As it sinks, the automatic wipers start up in a rather tragic attempt at dispelling the water.

It’s unclear how experienced these people were at launching or picking up boats (or jet skis), but hopefully they’ve picked up some valuable knowledge.

With any luck their insurance will be up to date, although comments on Reddit suggest they could be fined for polluting as well.