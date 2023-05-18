Forgetting something? This app helps you remember your WoF and rego

Each year more than 4 million warrant of fitness inspections are carried out by 8000 inspectors. VINZ Christchurch site manager Billy Green explains a WOF check. (File video first published in 2019)

A young Kiwi mum has developed an app which could not only save you time and money but also might even prevent accidents and injuries on the road.

According to a 2021 study from Waka Kotahi, more than 400,000 vehicles were driving without a current warrant of fitness (WoF). While it’s an easy thing to forget about, it doesn’t excuse the sheer amount of unroadworthy vehicles on the road.

That’s where tech entrepreneur Steph Kennard comes in with her self-built, free-to-download Bonnet app.

Steph Kennard, creator of Bonnet.

Bonnet keeps track of all of a vehicle’s due dates by using its licence number to pull data from Waka Kotahi into the app and converting the information into timely reminders.

“Less than half of New Zealand road users fail to get their WOF in time and one third either forget or can’t afford to keep up-to-date with their registration,” said Kennard.

“The app completely changes how fleets, heavy vehicles, farming equipment and family vehicles are managed. You get alerted on your phone and you can update and book services on your phone. It’s seamless and we hope that its simplicity means we see the number of unsafe cars on the road decrease.”

More than 12,000 people have downloaded the app so far, loading over 26,000 vehicles across the country.

“We’ve had amazing feedback about Bonnet so far. One user found his odometer was out by 40,000 kilometres and an alarming number of users have found their Warrant of Fitness is months overdue,” Kennard added.

Bonnet keeps all of those pesky vehicular dates in one place so you don't forget that rego renewal again.

“The number of unregistered and unwarranted cars on the road, not to mention the road toll is horrifying. Through Bonnet we are making it much easier for vehicle owners have access to knowledge and education to keep their cars and families safe.”

Upcoming features are set to include tyre tread monitoring and tips on the different tyres on the market. Videos explaining how to do basic maintenance like changing oil, water and tyres plus other car education tips will also be added, as well as a traffic light system showing users which vehicles need the most attention, perfect for fleets or anyone looking to keep track of multiple vehicles.

Bonnet is available now on the Apple and Google Play app stores.