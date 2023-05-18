First fully electric sports car confirmed for New Zealand

MG Motor New Zealand has confirmed that its first fully electric sports car, the recently revealed Cyberster, is set to join its local line-up.

Along with being MG’s first pure plug-in roadster, the Cyberster is also expected to be the first BEV sports car offered in New Zealand, as it’s tipped to beat the likes of the Tesla Roadster to market.

In a brief statement provided to Stuff, an MG Motor New Zealand spokesperson announced the news. “I can confirm that we will be bringing the MG Cyberster to New Zealand and hope to have more exciting news to share in due course,” they said.

Supplied The Cyberster is reportedly much larger than the likes of Mazda’s highly successful MX-5.

The Cyberster is expected to join MG’s New Zealand line-up in late 2024, in the wake of the new nameplate’s scheduled launch in Europe and the UK in Q3 of next year.

As previously reported, whilst MG has yet to confirm the Cyberster’s mechanical bonafides, these details have been intercepted via various patent leaks.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

According to these leaks, the Cyberster is set to be powered by one or two electric motors, with buyers able to choose between rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The single-motor RWD base model is said to pack 231kW of power, while the dual-motor AWD flagship ups that figure to a combined 400KW, with a top speed of 200kph. Battery and range details are expected to be confirmed when the model makes its formal debut.

Leaked patent information also gives us a fairly healthy idea of the Cyberster’s size. According to these patents, the model measures in at 4535mm long, 1913mm wide, and 1329mm tall, with a 2690mm wheelbase.

Supplied It’s quite an attractive thing, no?

This means it’s considerably larger than a Mazda MX-5 or Porsche Boxster, with a wheelbase that’s oddly close to the (rather long) Honda Civic Type R.

From the Cyberster’s promotional imagery, we can see that it comes with Brembo stoppers, red leather upholstery, and a curved virtual cockpit digital cluster set-up.

The Cyberster will be MG’s first convertible since the MG F and MG TF, the latter having been produced up until 2005 when the marque was still UK owned, before being produced in China when the brand was scooped up by new owners until 2011.

Supplied The local Cyberster update comes after the brand recently confirmed full pricing for the upcoming MG4.

Drop tops and roadsters form a large chunk of MG’s heritage. The brand’s first model, the 1924 MG 14/28, was a soft-top sports car, and eventually paved the way for the likes of the Midget, MGA, and MGB.

“Our intention was to create a completely new roadster ready for a new generation of sportscar drivers and which opens a bold and compelling new chapter for MG,” MG advanced design director Carl Gotham said at the model’s unveiling in April.

“The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.”