First drive: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Built on a string of critically acclaimed new models, Hyundai’s current momentum has arguably seen it overtake several notable Japanese brands in the push for electrification. Should EVs become the new normal in the coming years, the Korean carmaker is in a privileged position.

The award-winning Ioniq 5 is at the nucleus of this momentum thanks to its credible technology and design chops. And now it has a buddy; the fresh-off-the-boat Ioniq 6. Is the sleek EV another winner in waiting?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff That ‘streamliner’ silhouette is distinctive, and good for range.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

As you may have already guessed, the Ioniq 6 is a direct cousin to the Ioniq 5. It also shares DNA with several Kias, including the EV6. Each of these models sits on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle architecture. What makes the Ioniq 6 a little different is that it’s the first low-slung sports sedan to be made on this platform. If you don’t count the EV6 GT, that is.

The 6 comes in four different local flavours. There’s the base grade, simply called the ‘Ioniq 6’, which comes with a 53kWh battery, a claimed 429km range, and a Clean Car rebate friendly $79,990 price-tag. Hyundai sells the same model with the larger 77.4kWh/614km battery and with more power (168kW) for $94,990.

The top end of town is populated by the Elite and the Limited, each fitted once again with the 77.4kW lithium-ion unit. The former is still rear-driven but cops a power boost to 168kW/350Nm, whilst the latter is the sole all-wheel drive variant in the line-up and boasts an even more gratuitous 239kW/605Nm. They’re priced at $104,990 and $124,990, respectively.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Pixels’ detailing is everywhere, even in the camera wing-mirror assembly.

The base model misses out on several notable bits of tech, including Hyundai’s on-board heat pump climate control system, heated seats, projection LED headlights, and the interior V2L power socket (these appear in the Elite).

It does come with dual 12.3-inch screens, exterior V2L support, and the bulk of Hyundai’s full SmartSense safety suite. The range-topping Limited, meanwhile, gets a head-up display, 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and Hyundai’s ‘Relaxation’ reclining front seats.

Strictly speaking, Hyundai New Zealand doesn’t think the Ioniq 6 has any direct competitors thanks to its unique sizing and premium-ish positioning. But it’s not hard to see this being pitched as an alternative to the Tesla Model 3. Or even that pesky, segment-ambiguous EV6.

Outside

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Ioniq 6 is one of those cars you probably need to see in the metal first before forming an opinion.

The Ioniq 6’s styling is a delightful enigma. Even the most jaded and cynical new-car observer would struggle to not have some kind of strong opinion about how these looks – a rarity given how cookie cutter some of today’s cars can be.

“Drink every time you hear the word ‘streamliner’” could be made into quite an entertaining drinking game at Hyundai press events for this thing. The Ioniq 6’s literature has always frequently referred to the model’s streamliner inspiration, to which it owes its teardrop-like silhouette and sleek facial features.

Active aero flaps mounted in the grille, the wind curtains on the flanks of the front bumper, the neat 18-inch aero wheels, the 2D front badge, flush door handles, and the unique tapering rear windowline and spoiler combination at the back all contribute to its commendable 0.217cd drag coefficient – one of the lowest in class.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Ioniq 6 shares platforms with the award-winning Ioniq 5.

Sprinkled throughout the 6’s exterior is Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Pixels’ design philosophy.

This is represented via the slew of tiny squares peppered all over the Ioniq 6, from the headlights and tail lights to the boot release button area, and even inside the surprisingly intricate wing-mirror camera units that come on the flagship Limited.

Inside

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Note the four dots on the steering wheel. In Limited models they can light up, and even convey information like level of charge.

The 6 carries over numerous elements from the 5 that we’re all familiar with, like its dual screens and Relaxation seats. The two most notable differences up front are the integrated camera-based wing mirror displays on the Limited and the ‘bridge’ centre console, which adds a big cavity underneath for storage.

The virtual wing mirrors work reasonably well and are straightforward to use, although in models that aren’t equipped with them the flared-up blank space on either side of the dashboard where they’d otherwise be can be a little awkward looking.

It’s a wee bit disappointing, too, to see that the base grade misses out on soft-touch materials on the tops of the door cards – a measure deployed to ensure the model can be priced under $80k, perhaps.

Supplied The Ioniq 6 is coming as a swoopy, retro Model 3 competitor.

Despite its sloping roofline, the Ioniq 6 is surprisingly roomy in the back seat for adults. Those comparing this to the Tesla Model 3 will find that there’s much more head and leg room here. All models offer a 401L boot capacity, 127L less than the Ioniq 5.

On the road

For the Ioniq 6 launch, we tackled the familiar winding roads that snake along the coast between Clevedon, Maraetai, and Kaiaua, before taking the motorway back to Hyundai’s Mount Wellington base.

Inevitably, the Ioniq 6 just happens to feel quite a lot like the Ioniq 5 on the road. The E-GMP platform can be quite playful and excitable when faced with sharp throttle applications. The enormous wheelbase means it’s quite planted most of the time. The steering errs on the side of refined and precise, but numb. And it’s reasonably quick, too – 100kph comes up in a claimed 5.1 seconds in top-spec models.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A long wheelbase means a solid, planted drive.

Although this is a sleek sedan, it isn’t necessarily a ‘sports sedan’. The 6 is an enjoyable drive, but don’t assume that the more athletic silhouette means it’s inherently a better steer than the 5. Even though it’s more svelte, the 6 weighs almost the same as its SUV counterpart. Instead, think of it as a premium pseudo-luxury sedan. Its damping is superb, ironing out even larger bumps and potholes with limited complaint.

Which would I have?

Although some of its material choices don’t float my boat, the base Ioniq 6 is a tough one to beat. I prefer its 18-inch aero-style wheels to the more detailed 20s. It’s more plush than the admittedly cheaper Model 3, and you would be hard-pressed to find anything that will turn as many curious heads for the money.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Our drive route included a brief pit stop in Maraetai.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Hyundai New Zealand expects the Ioniq 6 to be a solid seller, without threatening the Ioniq 5.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The virtual wing mirrors are clear and work reasonably well, although they will likely still be an acquired taste for some customers.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The 20-inch wheel design is intricate, but has an adverse impact on range capabilities.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff An Ioniq 6’s V2L system was used to power its own launch presentation.