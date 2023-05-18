Subaru's latest hybrid SUV will be here in June

Subaru has confirmed the XV’s replacement will land next month, now badged Crosstrek.

The new small SUV will land here in three guises, two of which will use hybrid power. Subaru isn’t going into much detail about the powertrains but the Crosstrek Premium petrol model will get a 2.0-litre boxer engine paired with a CVT transmission with eight simulated gear shifts. The hybrids get a seven-speed version of the Lineartronic transmission, and a 2.0-litre electrified engine.

Outputs will be similar to the outgoing XV, those being 115kW/196Nm for the petrol and 110kW/196Nm for the hybrid. Bear in mind the electric motor in the hybrid can inject an extra 12.3kW/66Nm for short bursts when needed.

Supplied The Subaru Crosstrek arrives in June to replace the XV.

According to RightCar, the XV currently consumes 7.8L/100km and emits 187g/km of CO2 in petrol-only form, while the hybrid sits at 7.2L/100km and 163g/km. If these figures carry over, the Crosstrek will be in for a fee under the new Clean Car Discount regulations, which kick in on July 1.

Ground clearance is rated at 220mm and every model comes with all-wheel drive thanks to the Subaru Global Platform bones.

Supplied Every model gets all-wheel drive while two out of three get hybrid power.

“It might be a small SUV but our Crosstrek still has mighty SUV creds. It can zip through urban streets to your favourite restaurant during the week and then access your hidden fishing spots on the weekend, where you can indulge in an off-the-beaten track, self-service menu,” said Subaru New Zealand’s managing director, Wallis Dumper.

New interior features include an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone mirroring for both Apple and Android users, wireless phone charging, and the first instance of a 360-degree camera in any Subaru model.

Every Subaru Crosstrek variant will feature smart key and push-start ignition, automatic LED headlights, roof rails, and power-folding door mirrors.

Supplied The new interior includes a large 11.6-inch touchscreen.

Safety has been improved with the latest generation of Eyesight technology, which gets a better stereo camera and a new wide-angle monocular camera. This enables recognition of motorcycles and pedestrians at an even wider angle when traveling at low speeds, and initiate pre-collision braking in more situations than before. Other extra Eyesight bits for the Crosstrek include speed sign recognition and lane-centering functionality.

“Crosstrek owners can expect an engaging yet refined driving experience in an SUV that’s capable of tackling almost any driving adventure you choose with utter confidence, comfort and convenience. If you enjoy driving, then this Subaru Crosstrek is a great choice,” Dumper added.

Final pricing and full specifications should be released on June 9 before sales start shortly after.