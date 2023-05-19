Three plug-in Jeeps have landed - but no hybrid Wrangler just yet

The Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a plug-in hybrid 4xe version later in 2023.

Three of Jeep’s popular models will be offered as plug-in hybrids for the first time in New Zealand, the local distributor, Ateco, has confirmed.

The Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Compass are all getting PHEV variants, with the latter two eligible for the Clean Car rebate of $5750 (until the end of June).

“We are delighted to announce the addition of plug-in hybrid models to the Jeep NZ portfolio. The ability to offer a hybrid Jeep solution, that maintains impressive 4x4 capability is a very exciting advancement for the brand in New Zealand,” said Sarah Williams, Jeep New Zealand’s Marketing & Communications Manager.

Stuff The 4xe range marks the first plug-in Jeep models in New Zealand.

“Jeep aims to be the greenest SUV brand in the world, and it’s thrilling for Jeep New Zealand to be on this path towards Zero Emission Freedom”.

Badged ‘4xe’ (for four-by-electric), the models offer an all-electric range of about 50km. When the charge runs out, the powertrain works like a regular hybrid.

Regenerative braking helps recuperate energy, and the Grand Cherokee 4xe features an extra ‘Max Regen’ drive mode to up the regen when there is no throttle input. This basically feels like heavy engine braking. With 4x4 engaged on any model, all four wheels can send energy back into the battery pack.

The Renegade and Compass 4xe both use a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a rear-axle-mounted electric motor with up to 177kW of combined power. Jeep isn’t offering combined torque figures but the petrol engine produces 270Nm and the electric motor offers 250Nm. An 11.4kWh battery feeds the motor while a six-speed automatic shifts gears.

Meanwhile, the plug-in Grand Cherokee uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a stronger electric motor to generate 280kW of combined power. Individual torque figures are rated at 400Nm and 245Nm for the engine and motor respectively. It gets an eight-speed automatic and a larger 17.3kWh battery pack.

Supplied The Grand Cherokee 4xe offers up to 280kW of combined power.

Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system is standard for Renegade and Compass models, which electronically controls the 4x4 torque split, braking and handling, steering and suspension systems, throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case, traction control, stability control, antilock brake system (ABS) and steering feel. The system offers four available terrain modes (Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto, Sport) to provide optimised calibrations for any given driving scenario.

Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee 4xe gets the Quadra-Trac II system with rear electronic limited-slip differential and an active transfer case. It also benefits from air suspension with electronic adaptive damping, able to offer 275mm of extra ground clearance and 610mm of water fording.

The range-topper can also disconnect the front axle to improve fuel economy when needed.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Compass 4xe looks similar to the combustion Compass inside.

Pricing starts at $69,990 for the Renegade 4xe, coming in Limited form with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a ‘premium’ instrument cluster with seven-inch digital display, a six-speaker audio system, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels and more.

The Compass S 4xe kicks off at $77,490 with larger 19-inch alloys, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, leather trim on the steering wheel and front seats, active lane management, front and rear parking assist, a 360-degree camera and a premium security system.

Finally, The Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe starts at $154,990 and gets 21-inch wheels, power-adjustable leather front seats, a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system with a 950W amplifier, four-zone climate control, as well as an optional head-up display and night vision/pedestrian-animal detection system and even a front passenger screen for navigation, camera viewing and visual entertainment.

Over the next few years, Jeep will offer an electrified model in each SUV segment, including the fully electric Avenger, due before the end of 2023. Those waiting for a plug-in Wrangler will be waiting a bit longer, unfortunately.