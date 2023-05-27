Five things you may be getting wrong about roundabouts

An investigation into roundabout habits and how motorists use their indicators.

The rules for indicating at roundabouts confuse a sizeable proportion of drivers.

When Stuff surveyed a busy roundabout in Masterton in January, nearly half the hundreds of drivers who went through it didn’t indicate correctly, although 2% didn’t use their indicators at all.

A few even indicated right as they entered the roundabout and then drove straight through, creating confusion for other drivers.

“Why would anyone indicate right when you’re going straight on?” a perplexed Roger Venn from the Automobile Association wondered.

READ MORE:

* Person taken to hospital in serious condition after Invercargill crash

* New traffic management to come into play as Waitara roundabout work continues

* Roundabout replacement for notorious Waikato intersection gets go-ahead



Why, indeed.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson acknowledged “a bit of confusion around signalling at roundabouts”.

So to help everyone have a safe a road rage-free weekend, here are the five things you might be getting wrong, about roundabout rules.

1. Indicate as you approach, unless you’re driving straight through

Waka Kotahi Driving through a roundabout.

Unless you’re driving straight through, you should always indicate as you approach a roundabout.

In the case pictured above, where the blue car is going straight through, the driver does not indicate as the car approaches the roundabout. It does indicate left after it has passed the first exit.

2. When you want to exit the roundabout to the right

Waka Kotahi Exiting to the right.

In the example above, the blue car signals right before it enters the roundabout. It signals left as it passes the second exit.

The law says you need to indicate at a roundabout as you pass the last exit before the one you want to take.

Usually when you indicate you need to do it for at least 3 seconds, but the Drive website – developed by Waka Kotahi and ACC – says this won't always be possible when you're exiting a roundabout – especially if it’s a small one.

The important thing in this situation is just to make sure you indicate as you pass the last exit before the one you want to take.

3. Taking the first left from a roundabout

Waka Kotahi/ACC Leaving a roundabout to the left at the first exit.

In this case the driver needs to signal left before the roundabout, and keep the indicator on until they leave the roundabout.

4. Multi-laned roundabouts

Waka Kotahi Multi-laned roundabouts

The Road Code says: Most roundabouts that have more than one lane in each direction are marked with lanes and arrows. The lane markings and arrows will tell you which lane to use. Not all roundabouts are marked the same way, so take extra care – especially at the exits. If you need to cross into another lane to exit, give way to any vehicles in the lane that you want to enter.

As you approach the roundabout, be in the correct lane for where you want to go.

5. Cyclist don’t need to signal

Stuff Be sure to check where cyclists are heading in a roundabout.

Cyclists don’t have to signal at roundabouts if that makes it hard for them to control their bikes, the Drive website says. Drivers should take extra care to check where cyclists are going.

For cyclists, who were more vulnerable to injury at slower speeds, injury crash rates were typically higher at roundabouts than at other types of intersection, the Waka Kotahi website said.

”The most common cyclist crash at a roundabout involves a circulating cyclist struck by an entering driver who failed to see the cyclist. Motorcyclists are also prone to this, but to a lesser extent.”

“Drivers may overlook people on bikes who, because they travel more slowly, are already much closer to the conflict point.”

If you have any road rules you would like clarified, please let us know by sending an email to newsroom@stuff.co.nz