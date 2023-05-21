Groundbreaking, controversial new BMW spotted in Auckland

The new BMW XM is the first standalone M product in more than four decades.

BMW’s design department has been under the spotlight over the last few years, following some of its most dissected and debated creations to date. Bold looking recent releases like the M3, M4, iX, and i7 have all stirred plenty of discussion amongst enthusiasts and critics.

The supersized BMW XM, with its catastrophic dual nostrils up front and chunky proportions, is the latest release that’s sure to spur on debate. And, it has landed in New Zealand.

As previously reported, the XM is BMW’s answer to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX – a performance SUV flagship with unapologetic styling to match.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The new BMW XM SUV, spotted for the first time in Auckland. How’s the grille?

It is BMW’s first standalone M model since BMW’s M1 supercar of the 1980s. It is also the first plug-in hybrid M model, coming as the German marque’s performance sub-brand pivots to become more inclusive of electric vehicles.

Like the M1, the XM carries an intrinsic link to BMW’s motorsport programme. In this case, it uses the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain as BMW’s World Endurance Championship LMDh hypercar.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The XM’s gold touches echo similar spec options featured on the equally bold iX.

In this case, the 4.4-litre develops 480kW of power and 800Nm of torque. Coupled with xDrive all-paw delivery, the XM is capable of accelerating to 100kph in 4.3 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 249kph.

Stuff spotted this XM, decorated in the manufacturer’s hero colour combination of Cape Green York Metallic with gold highlights, parked at Continental Cars BMW at Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore.

It’s understood that this is the first XM in the country.

The XM is priced from $299,300, plus on-road costs. Customers can also opt for the Label Red or Label Red Edition for $334,200 or $339,900, respectively. The pairing gets even more power than the standard XM, 550kW/1000Nm, making them the most powerful BMWs to ever go into production.

Despite the enormous amount of power on tap, the XM is unlikely to face much wrath in terms of Clean Car fees.

Overseas reports indicate a WLTP consumption figure of 1.5L/100km, with CO2 emissions fo 33g/km, pretty mega for a 2.7-tonne hyper-SUV (that weight being a likely culprit for the over-four-second 0-100kph time). All-electric range is rated at a maximum of 88km.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff You’re unlikely to mistake the XM for anything else if you see one in your rear-view mirror.

The XM shares some bones with the X7 M50i, including its vast 3105mm wheelbase. It also gets a complex five-link rear suspension set-up, a double-wishbone front end, rear-wheel steering, active air suspension and 48-volt active anti-roll bars.

Inside are two rows of seats, the rear set getting plenty of room thanks to that generous wheelbase. Up front is the now-standard pair of 12.3-inch and 14.9-inch screens, a relatively conventional steering wheel and a tall gear selector, both of which coming from the M parts bin.

Standard specification includes M multifunction seats, model-specific M leather steering wheel, M-specific graphics including shift lights for the BMW Curved Display and a BMW Head-Up Display. Buyers will also get ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and the awesome 1500-watt Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.