First Ineos Grenadier in the Southern Hemisphere handed over in Auckland

New Zealand’s newest car brand hands over its first car to its first customer.

The Ineos Grenadier has landed in New Zealand and the first customer got their keys on Saturday morning at Armstrong’s dealership in Greenlane, Auckland.

Stuff was there to watch the handover, and was told that this could be the first customer vehicle in the Southern Hemisphere, depending on if South Africa squeezed a delivery in the few hours prior. In any case, it was the first in the Asia Pacific region, meaning we beat Australia to the punch.

"We celebrated our first Grenadier customer vehicle handover in the Asia Pacific region across the weekend, right here in Auckland,” said Justin Hocevar, Ineos’ head of region for the APAC area.

Armstrong's The handover doubled as one of the first Ineos deliveries to a customer in the southern hemisphere.

“The first customer was an early adopter – a true testament to their commitment – following the Grenadier’s journey from its initial stages and attending prototype drive events around the country.

“We are committed to working with strong retail partners who share our enthusiasm and vision for the Grenadier, which is why we are pleased to be working with Armstrong’s in New Zealand.

“The team at Armstrong’s has the expertise and network to represent the Ineos Automotive brand, with three locations spanning Christchurch, Lower Hutt and Auckland.”

Ineos and The Halo Trust have partnered up to develop the Grenadier 4x4.

“Ineos Group has a great affinity with New Zealand, with wider partnerships across different sectors such as the All Blacks and Black Ferns Rugby teams,” Hocevar added.

“It is also a priority market for Ineos Automotive, given its aptitude for 4x4 touring and remarkable natural landscapes. We look forward to sharing the journey with local owners as they accept delivery of their Grenadiers in the coming weeks.”

Armstrong's The Grenadier is a serious piece of off-road kit, as demonstrated by its utilitarian interior and switchgear.

While the customer was being shown the vehicle, Stuff caught up with his wife, who offered some glowing praise of the vehicle in saying it was more comfortable on-road and off-road than other similar vehicles even with the handicap of a broken wrist wrapped in a cast and sling.

With quite a few orders in the book already, and plenty of interest from other parties, it seems Ineos might have a hit on its hands.