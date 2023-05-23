Best-selling SUV recalled over reversing issue

Mitsubishi Motors has confirmed that it is rolling out a global recall programme for its popular current generation Outlander SUV, relating to an issue that can see drivers lose the use of their reverse camera while in reverse.

Initially starting in Japan, the recall has been confirmed for other markets – including the United States (where nearly 90,000 vehicles are impacted) and New Zealand.

According to reporting from the US, the loss of camera vision can occur if drivers switch into reverse too quickly after starting their vehicle.

Supplied The reverse camera, homed in the central touchscreen, can potentially go black if drivers switch into reverse too quickly.

The issue is known to happen specifically if drivers switch into reverse for more than six seconds, within 40 seconds of the infotainment screen booting up. This can lead to the reverse camera going black.

The issue is temporary, with Mitsubishi indicating that cars that lose their reverse camera vision eventually gain it back. But because of how reverse cameras are mandated in the US, a full recall is underway.

Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand is not rolling out a formal call to action to customers, a spokesperson told Stuff. Instead, customers are only prompting the recall action to take place once they have alerted their local dealer to the issue.

“MMNZ will be releasing a software update that fixes a minor complaint of momentary loss of the camera when in reverse. This will be available by the end of May,” said the spokesperson.

“Due to the very small number of occurrences and low safety risk, the issue is being fixed when a customer alerts their local Mitsubishi Motors dealer.”

According to the spokesperson, there are two local cases of lost reverse camera software issues currently under investigation.

Supplied The Outlander’s plug-in hybrid variant remains a popular Clean Car Discount rebate pick.

The Mitsubishi Outlander was New Zealand’s best-selling passenger vehicle in 2022, beating the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y, and only being outstripped by the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

The current-gen Outlander launched Down Under last year, with local registrations expected to be well into the thousands (9,104 Outlanders were registered in New Zealand last year, but a portion of those were the outgoing model).

The nameplate has struggled to recreate this popularity in 2023 due to supply shortage issues, which in turn have prompted lengthy customer waiting lists.