Honda and Aston Martin join forces for surpise Formula 1 partnership

Honda and Aston Martin have confirmed they will enter the 2026 Formula 1 season together, with the Japanese brand supplying engines to the Briton.

The forthcoming F1 regulations for the 2026 season will require a balanced engine/electric motor power output ratio of 50:50, a significant increase in the utilisation of electrical power compared to the current standards. Additionally, the regulations mandate the use of 100% sustainable fuel.

The Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), responsible for both auto and motorcycle motorsports since 2022, will take charge of power unit development, race participation, and overall management for F1 racing. Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s partner, Aramco, will supply the fuel.

Supplied Honda and Aston Martin have both struggled to get EVs to market. This partnership could change that.

Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda, said that one of the primary reasons for their re-entry into F1 is the sport's commitment to sustainability, which aligns with Honda's goal of carbon neutrality. He believes that F1 will serve as a platform for advancing their electrification technologies.

"With the new 2026 regulations, the key for winning will be a compact, lightweight, and high-power electric motor with a high-performance battery capable of handling high and swift power output, as well as the energy management technology.”

Stuff The latest and greatest Honda Civic Type R has arrived, and we were among the first to sample it.

He added that an electric sports car could result from the partnership.

“We believe that the technologies and know-how gained from this new challenge can potentially be applied directly to our future mass production electric vehicles, such as an electric flagship sports model, and electrification technologies in various areas, including eVTOL which is currently under research and development.”

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team, warmly welcomes Honda and HRC to their team, highlighting their shared ambition for success.

“We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on track,” said Stroll.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff A plug-in hybrid version of the Aston Martin DBX is due to launch later this year.

Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive. I would like to thank Mr. Mibe and Mr. Watanabe, and the whole team at HRC as we embark on this exciting future together from 2026.”

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation, added: "In the midst of major changes in our business and the motorsports environment leading toward the transition to a carbon-neutral society, we have re-established HRC as an optimal platform to sustain and further evolve motorsport activities as a Honda strength.

“We will establish sustainable operational structures for our racing activities and continue to deliver more dreams and excitement for motorsports fans all around the world."