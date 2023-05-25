The ultimate Ford Ranger? 'VelociRaptor' revealed in the US

Tuning company Hennessey has managed to extract 372kW/745Nm from the Raptor’s twin-turbo V6.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is already a grunty, capable pick-up (perhaps evidenced best by its generous Clean Car emissions penalty). But now, for those who seek it, there’s an even more powerful variant on the market.

Meet the VelociRaptor, in which output from Ford’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol V6 – already the most powerful engine in the one-tonne ute category here – is enhanced considerably.

Whereas Raptor in New Zealand specification bangs out a highly involving 292kW and 583Nm, the VelociRaptor makes 372kW and 745Nm.

Kiwis hoping to buy into this might find the process possible, as the developer of this model represents here, though potentially expensive. It’s a $NZ39,990 kit that fits aftermarket to a Raptor, which holds a recommended retail of $92,990, with Clean Car penalty additional.

VelociRaptor is not a Ford factory product but a special concoction from one of America’s best-known after-market tuners of Blue Oval pick-up trucks, Hennessy Performance.

The conversion it applies to the ultimate Ranger is specific to how it sells in the US, however there’s potential the mods developed by the Texas tuner won’t be left-hand-drive specific.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The new Ford Ranger Raptor is here, now with more power, more tech and even sweeter jumps!

Hennessey has added a new air induction system, a high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine management system.

As is the case with all of Hennessey’s offerings, the VelociRaptor 500 Ranger Raptor comes equipped with a bevy of upgrades in all areas, starting on the outside.

The already rugged-looking donor scores a set of VelociRaptor bumpers, LED off-road lighting, unique 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and “VelociRaptor 500” badging.

Embroidered headrests, a unique build number plaque, and all-weather floor mats are the sum total of changes within. The VelociRaptor 500 Ranger Raptor is accompanied by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty from the Texas-based tuner itself.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Raptor is far from an emissions triumph, but that hasn’t prevented it from being hugely popular.

Hennessey vehicles have availed in New Zealand for almost a decade – Auckland-based CTB Performance appears to maintain distribution rights.

Most Hennessey models here have been editions of the sixth generation Mustang that has just gone out of sale here as Ford New Zealand prepares to launch the updated car in early 2024.

Stateside, Hennessey’s biggest image builders have been Ford sports utilities, also carrying the VelociRaptor tag when in ultimate state. They range from a Bronco to two editions of the F-150 full-sized pick-up truck, the VelociRaptoR1000 and the Raptor R.