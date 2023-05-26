BMW's mighty all-electric i5 will launch in NZ

BMW has given the 5 Series a serious dose of high voltage.

BMW’s just-announced i5 will land in New Zealand before the end of the year, coming in one face-melting variant.

The i5 M60 xDrive will land in Q4 2023 with a dual-motor powertrain producing 442kW/820Nm, putting it above the i4 M50’s 400kW/800Nm figures and just below the iX M60’s 455kW/1100Nm outputs. Judging by those numbers, the i5 is more of a hotted i4 than a neutered iX. In any case, hitting 100kph takes as little as 3.8 seconds, while top speed is limited to 230kph.

Those motors are powered by an 81.2kWh (useable) battery pack with a WLTP-rated driving range of 516km. BMW also mentions a new ‘Max Range’ mode, which can increase range by up to 25% by limiting power and speed and deactivating comfort functions. It’s unclear if this is 25% on top of that 516km claim or 25% on whatever the current range might be.

Supplied The new BMW 5 Series gets a fully electric option for the first time, and it's coming here.

Charge rates top out at 205kW, allowing for a 10-80% charge time of about half an hour.

Compared to the standard 5 Series – which has also been updated – the i5 measures 97mm longer (5060mm total), 32mm wider (1900mm) and 36mm taller (1515mm). In addition, the wheelbase has grown by 20mm to 2995mm.

Supplied The rear of the new 5 Series has been totally redesigned.

The new generation 5 Series gets a redesigned front end with new headlights, a large lower grille beneath the kidneys, and new slim, split taillights. The rear end in particularly looks great, although a bit like what Genesis is doing...

The i5 might be longer but it should still be a good drive. BMW has given the sporty sedan increased track widths at the front and rear axles, an almost perfectly balanced 50:50 ratio axle load distribution, a more lightweight construction and increased body and chassis connection rigidity.

Directly controlled wheel slip limitation, variable sports steering and an integrated braking system (which combines the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module) are standard kit. Also included is an M sport suspension set-up with electronically controlled shock absorbers.

Supplied Inside is BMW's highly digital cabin, along with a healthy surround sound audio system.

Considering the electric 5 Series is a single-model line-up, the M60 gets all the bells and whistles. Expect the full active safety suite, including adaptive cruise control with steering and lane control assist, a parking assistant, and an ‘automated manoeuvre assistant’ which can record parking and movements at a certain location to automatically perform each time the driver returns.

BMW’s current cabin features, with twin digital screens dominating the dash and a 17-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system. The iDrive system in the i5 gets in-car gaming, marking the first BMW to offer such a service, along with video streaming. This is only available while the car is stationary.

Pricing starts at $196,900, putting it right in line with the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53.