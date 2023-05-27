Maserati's first new vehicle in nearly ten years has arrived

The Maserati Grecale is the first new model from the Italian brand in quite some time. It’s entirely new too, with a fresh platform, new engines, and a healthy update in tech. But it’s entering a competitive market filled with Porsche Macans, Mercedes-Benz GLCs, Audi Q5s and BMW X3s, so it needs to be good to stand out.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

SUPPLIED Maserati's Head of Design Klaus Busse walks us around the Maserati Grecale Trofeo.

Stellantis’ Giorgio platform underpins the Grecale, which you might know from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Which is somewhat interesting because while the platform is great from a driving perspective, it doesn’t support plug-in or fully electric powertrains. And yet Maserati intends to release an electric Folgore variant in the near future, which will presumably ride on the newer STLA Large architecture.

READ MORE:

* Maserati’s mighty MC20 has landed

* Maserati reveals its Porsche Macan fighter

* Maserati MC20 coming to New Zealand as a sold-out supercar

* Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the 3/4 Ferrari SUV



In the meantime, we get three variants of Grecale. The GT kicks off the range with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 220kW/450Nm and a decent range of standard kit, followed by the Modena which ups the power of the same engine to 242kW (torque remains identical) and improves the base equipment.

Supplied The Grecale comes in three guises, two of which are mild hybrids.

This engine is a mild hybrid, gaining a small electric motor to help reduce fuel consumption as well as add a bit of power when needed. It consists of a belt starter generator (BSG), a 48-volt battery and an ‘e-Booster’ which essentially acts as a small electric turbocharger by filling the torque curve before the larger turbo kicks in.

Topping the range is the Trofeo, which uses the 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 from the MC20 supercar. It’s detuned a bit to 389kW/620Nm and goes without racey bits like the dry sump, but keeps the fancy pre-chamber ignition.

Each model gets an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. GT and Modena vehicles use coil springs by default while the Trofeo comes on airs.

Supplied Those rear lights are inspired by the 3200 GT.

The cabin is fairly minimal and quite attractive, with the centre console consisting of a single piece of bent glass covering two screens. The upper screen is responsible for infotainment duties with a new operating system, while the lower does HVAC stuff. Another digital screen sits behind the steering wheel for the driver, while a digital clock sits in the middle of the dash.

There’s plenty of leather for that premium feel, while the Sonos faber sound system adds laser-cut aluminium grilles to the tweeters and mid-range speakers.

As for the exterior, it’s a fairly safe Maserati design but it works. There’s that big concave grille with the trident logo up front, vertically oriented MC20-inspired headlights above large corner intakes, a trio of profile vents, boomerang rear lights similar to those found on the 3200 GT and a quartet of exhaust pipes poking through the rear bumper.

Where did you drive it?

Supplied The pair of centre screens are gorgeous but can be difficult to use on the move.

The drive started at Winger Maserati in Newmarket, Auckland, heading north to Warkworth before winding back down towards Muriwai.

We started in the Modena, which immediately presented itself as a brilliant middle ground. The specific car was fitted with adaptive dampers, which meant you could set the car into Sport mode for a bit more aggression but dial back the suspension for better comfort.

The Grecale’s cabin is really nicely presented, with little to no squeaks or rattles that we noticed. The screens are high-resolution with great colour reproduction, although the twin centre screens can be difficult to operate if the road gets bumpy. Comfy seats too.

Putting your foot down elicits a surprisingly tasty exhaust note, and upshifts come with a brrrrp from the rear. It might only be a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder but it still has character.

Supplied The inline-four engine makes a maximum of 242kW/450Nm, enough to hit 100kph in under six seconds.

Moving down the range into the GT revealed... not much, to be honest. The GT is $124,000 to the Modena’s $145,000, and you still get a great package. Most buyers probably won’t notice the 22kW drop, and they can use the money saved on optional extras.

Speaking of, Maserati has done a bit of a Porsche here and made some equipment optional that probably should come standard, like the ADAS package which adds ‘Active Driving Assist’ (Maserati-speak for active lane-keeping) and traffic sign recognition, or the Tech Assistance Pack, for those that want a head-up display and wireless phone charger. You can add some extras individually, but all of the stuff mentioned is package-only.

Moving on to the Trofeo, this is the one you want if you want an arguably “real” Maserati. The Nettuno V6 is a peach, producing huge power without much trouble. Mounting it under the bonnet instead of directly behind the driver’s ears means you don’t hear the turbos roar like in the MC20 but it still makes a brilliant noise.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The mighty twin-turbo 'Nettuno' V6 engine.

The eight speed has been rejigged here, delivering brutal upshifts in Corsa mode. Maserati says 100kph will flash past in 3.8 seconds, which is what we achieved using the built-in performance timer.

Air suspension as standard means the Trofeo can be the brutal, lose-your-lunch sports car out of the city as well as a comfy, plush urban runabout. It won’t be as good on gas as the GT or Modena, but...

The real question is has Maserati done enough with the range to stand out in the crowd? After the limited amount of time we had, I’d say a tentative yes, but the proof will be in the sales. The Grecale is different enough from the German crop to stand out, and much newer than the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Personally, I’d have a Trofeo over an X3 M or GLC 63 – though the GLC 63 is about due an update and is subsequently not available to purchase new.

What’s the pick of the range?

Supplied Which one to go for depends on what sort of SUV you want.

Honestly, it’s a really hard pick. It’ll come down to what you want. If you don’t care about performance as much, I’d go for a GT and tick every box. But the Trofeo’s huge performance is extremely difficult to look past, and that engine makes it a much more unique prospect.

Why would I buy it?

You want a good-looking Italian SUV with plenty of luxury credentials and like the idea of a supercar-powered family wagon.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

You’ve got preconceived notions about Italian reliability and would rather stick with the track records of the Germans. Or you’d prefer something fully electric, like the upcoming Macan Electric. But remember, Maserati will introduce a Grecale Folgore in the near future as well.