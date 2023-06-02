Affordable electric car face-off: BYD Dolphin vs MG4 vs GWM Ora

hree new electric hatchbacks, the GWM Ora (top left), BYD Dolphin (top right), and MG4 (bottom) are set to shake up the EV market.

It wasn’t long ago that the entry-level, $50,000 electric vehicle segment was a population of one – the solid and quite popular MG ZS EV. By the end of this year, though, it will be joined by three other new EVs.

The BYD Dolphin, MG4, and GWM Ora (former stage name, ‘Ora Good Cat’) are all in various stages of arrival. The first examples of each are already in the country. The Ora is on sale, whilst the Dolphin and 4 customer deliveries are slated for later this year.

Being a crossover built on a platform shared with an internal combustion engine alternative, the electric ZS EV is in unique territory. The Dolphin, 4, and Ora, however, are all direct rivals. All built on bespoke EV platforms, all front-wheel drive, all approximately the same size.

Together, the trio is set to breathe new life into the affordable EV market. But, which is best?

The short answer is, simply, we don’t know yet. Until we get behind the wheel of all three cars, it’s difficult to say. Stuff has been privileged enough to see all three in person. We also drove a pre-production Ora late last year.

What we can do in the meantime is look over how the trio compares on paper to see which models have the best range, which brand can claim the biggest boot, and which is most likely to push you back into your seat when setting off from the traffic lights.

The most important metrics for these three models are price and battery size, with the latter linking directly to range and, generally, being directly proportional to the financial bottom line. Case in point, the most expensive challenger of the three also has the biggest battery.

At the base ‘standard range’ level, the BYD and GWM make use of 44.9kWh and 48kWh batteries, respectively, with a sticker price of $49,990 a piece. The MG, meanwhile, opts for a much larger 64kWh battery, which in turn comes at a premium – the base MG4 being priced from $51,990.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Dolphin was launched locally late last month, with order books opening yesterday.

Of note, BYD and MG both have scope to potentially introduce smaller battery versions of their models at a future date, and therefore the potential to launch each nameplate at a lower starting price. The GWM doesn’t get the same luxury.

As you might expect, the MG’s battery advantage manifests in a higher range rating. Its rated for a credible 450km on the WLTP cycle – more than the BYD’s 340km and the Ora’s 310km.

The MG is also the quickest of the group; the brand claiming a 0–100kph of 7.9 seconds, to the Ora’s 8.5 seconds and the BYD’s slightly grating 12.3 seconds. The Dolphin’s lengthy time stems from its 70kW/180Nm electric motor, which carries less oomph than the Ora’s 126kW/250Nm unit and the MG4’s 150kW/250Nm donk.

The comparison between the three rivals only gets spicier when you flip things on their head and compare the range-topping ‘extended range’ flagship variants.

The Dolphin Extended Range boasts the lowest price by quite some way, starting at $55,990. The Ora GT is $5,000 more, and the MG4 Essence another $3,000 on top of that. As with before, the price differences are just about proportional to battery size. The priciest Dolphin gets a 60.48kWh battery and the Ora a 64kWh battery.

The top spec MG4, meanwhile, gets a hulking 77kWh battery. Whilst the long-range Dolphin and Ora both grow in the range department (to 427km and 400km a piece), MG claims the 4 can travel 530km to a full charge – making it the most affordable model that can break the 500km barrier.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

The sedate acceleration figures of the base Dolphin are countered somewhat by the capabilities of the 150kW/310Nm Extended Range version. It can hit 100kph in a commendable 7.0 seconds. The 180kW/250Nm MG4 can supposedly perform the feat in an impressive but vague ‘less than seven seconds’.

Despite coming with a selection of sporty cosmetic touches, the Ora GT is no more powerful than its entry-level cousin. GWM says it’s tweaked the motor’s calibration, making its reaction times more spritely. But all it gains in 0–100kph ability is three tenths of a second, lowering the base model’s claim to 8.2 seconds.

Whilst the BYD might not look quite as crash hot on paper in money and battery terms as some might expect, it’s worth noting a couple of things.

Supplied The Ora is known as the ‘Ora Cat’ and ‘Ora Funky Cat’ in other markets.

Firstly, locally sold Dolphins differ from those offered in Asia as they have a modified front end that ensures they meet ANCAP crash test expectations. These kinds of sudden mechanical redevelopments always come at a cost down the line.

The BYD is also a clear winner when it comes to battery safety. Although battery fires and explosions are a rare deal, it’s commonly accepted that lithium-iron phosphate LFP batteries like those across the Dolphin range are the safest in the industry thanks to their thermal stability.

The MG4 and GWM Ora both also feature LFP batteries, but only in the base model grades. The larger-battery models make use of lithium nickel manganese cobalt NMC batteries.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The back seat of the Dolphin is a roomy place. All three models here have wheelbases that are much longer than what you’d expect from a small hatchback.

Lastly, let’s talk about dimensions. All three models here sit on platforms designed specifically for EVs. Like most other EV platforms, each is designed for maximum wheelbase. Indeed, two of the three cars here (the BYD and MG) boast a longer wheelbase than a Toyota RAV4. All three will pack more passenger space inside than equivalent internal combustion counterparts.

The BYD is the longest, but also the most narrow. The MG is the widest and lowest, perhaps leaning into its rear-wheel drive performance side. The Ora is the tallest, but also the shortest in wheelbase. The MG and BYD have comfortably more boot space than the Ora, too, regardless of whether the back seats are up or down.

If the spec-sheet Grand Prix has a winner, it’s probably the MG4. But, until testers and punters get behind the wheel of each of these cars, it’s anyone’s guess which is actually the one to get. Regardless of the answer, it’s clear that the electric vehicle market is starting to make real strides now, with consumers given plenty of choice across the full pricing spectrum.