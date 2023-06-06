Affordable luxury? Lexus unveils new entry-level crossover

The LBX is almost 300mm shorter than its UX big sibling.

As plenty of mainstream car manufacturers push to make their products more ‘premium’, Lexus looks to be going the other way – introducing a new entry-level model over the weekend.

This is the LBX; the new most affordable way to put a Lexus in the driveway. Slotting beneath the UX, which itself only joined the Lexus line-up a few years ago.

The LBX is approximately 300mm shorter than its UX cousin, as well as 15mm narrower (it’s also 20mm taller). It comes powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine, developing 100kW of power and 185Nm of torque.

Supplied Sharing its platform with the Toyota Corolla Cross, the LBX also gets a hybrid three-cylinder petrol.

“The inspiration behind the new LBX stemmed from the vision of Lexus Master Driver, Akio Toyoda, who sought to redefine the conventional notion of luxury cars and to go beyond the constraints of compact size to deliver a high-quality driving experience and design,” said Lexus.

“The goal was to design a car tailored for the discerning customer, allowing them to relax and feel like their true self during casual drives.”

If the LBX looks a little like a caviar-coated version of the popular Toyota Yaris Cross, well there’s a good reason for that. The pairing share the same GA-B architecture and the same base 1.5-litre engine (although the LBX gets more power).

Its size and creation might evoke conversions about value and affordability, but there’s nothing cheap about how the LBX looks inside. Its ‘Tazuna Concept’ cabin layout looks on par with most other Lexus offerings.

The space is punctuated by the enormous 9.8-inch portrait-orientated touchscreen in the centre, which comes paired to a 12.3-inch digital cluster. Other interior features in overseas models include a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Lexus New Zealand has already confirmed that the LBX will be offered in local showrooms, with its arrival slated for the first quarter of next year.

Supplied Another day, another new car with a whopping new huge touchscreen.

As demand for small SUVs continues to rally, the LBX is likely to play a significant role in Lexus New Zealand’s sales forecasts. Indeed, the group stated in its press release that it expects the LBX to account for up to 15% of its national sales.

Potential rivals for the LBX include the Volkswagen T-Cross and T-Roc, the Audi Q2, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

“The Premium Casual design philosophy establishes a presence and level of refinement that far exceeds its class,” added vice president of Lexus New Zealand Andrew Davis,

“The mission was to develop a compact crossover appealing to customers with sophisticated taste, seamlessly integrating into their everyday lives as a casual essential.”