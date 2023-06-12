Comparison test: Fiat 500e vs Mini Electric

It seems the local electric hatchback market has suddenly grown quite a lot. For quite a while we only had the Nissan Leaf, but now we have the Peugeot e-208, Opel Corsa-e, GWM Ora, Hyundai Ioniq (not related to the Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6), Mini Electric and Fiat 500e. On the horizon are the MG4 and BYD Dolphin as well.

But for now, it’s the latter two in the current list we’ve got on test – the Mini and the Fiat. Both are tiny European city runabouts, both have attractive styling, and both are electric.

The Fiat is the newer entrant to the e-hatch fray, boasting a 42kWh battery feeding a single front-mounted motor making a modest 86kW/220Nm. It’ll hit 100kph in about nine seconds and drive for a claimed 321km.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Fiat 500e is larger than the regular 500 but only barely – it’s still tiny.

Those are slightly on the low side, considering the benchmark Nissan Leaf offers 160kW/340Nm and 381km of range in the similarly priced e+ trim, although does so with a larger 59kWh battery.

But the Fiat boasts better tech, including level two semi-autonomous systems (in the more expensive Icon trim, tested here), an updated interior with the Uconnect 5 operating system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eco-leather seats and a new two-spoke steering wheel.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Fiat’s new infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It’s tiddly too, as it should be, measuring just 3.6 metres long, a tiny bit larger than the regular 500 but retaining the three-door layout. That means there’s a bit more room up front for passengers, though only kids and luggage will be comfortable in the back seats.

The overall design is largely the same, you’d easily be able to pick the 500e from a crowd, though updated for the electric guts. Namely in the grille, of which there isn’t really one, save for a small lower intake.

Meanwhile, the Mini Electric is as it was the last time we drove one. It really is an electric Mini, riding on the same platform as its combustion siblings compared to the Fiat’s special EV-only platform. That meant Mini could bring its offering to market sooner but with some caveats, like a smaller battery fitting into the old transmission tunnel.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Mini hasn’t been updated since our last drive in 2021, but it’s still a handsome thing.

It has the exact same interior, down to the gear selector, and under the bonnet is a plastic shroud covering a bunch of electrical stuff instead of an engine. Very familiar territory for current Mini owners.

Compared to the Fiat the Mini is noticeably larger, although that doesn’t make it a large car. You sit lower in the car too, which helps that go-kart feeling.

But the older interior does bring an interesting level of crampedness to the cabin. I’m not sure if it's that tall gear selector (the Fiat has a quartet of dash-mounted buttons for park, reverse, neutral and drive) or the low seating position or a combination of everything, but the 500e feels more spacious inside for sure. Could be another result of having a bespoke EV platform as well.

There are differences in the drive, too.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Mini does with an slightly older interior and less in the way of active safety.

The Fiat takes off smartly but doesn’t offer much in the way of regenerative braking unless you switch the drive mode from Normal to Range. The third mode, Sherpa, is essentially the low-range panic mode – it ups the regen further, caps the speed at 80kph and kills the AC to allow for the maximum possible driving distance.

On the other hand, the Mini defaults into what I call Mega Regen Mode which, if you’re not expecting it, can throw your forwards in your seat quite dramatically. You can toggle it off but the system won’t remember your setting. Once you get used to things it works quite well, allowing for full one-pedal driving.

Being electric, neither of these have transmissions, which means the Fiat is immediately far better than its combustion counterparts as it isn’t hamstrung by that five-speed automated manual gearbox.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Being electric, both are quick to get away from lights.

The Fiat seemed more comfortable to my bum, but both ride fairly firm. You might notice the Fiat bouncing a tiny bit more with its shorter wheelbase but it’s nothing terrible. Meanwhile, the Mini’s seats were more comfortable and supportive, appreciated at higher speeds.

Both are genuinely fun to throw around, but there’s a rather pointy issue of range. Fiat claims about 320km of range – I saw closer to 300km – which is totally fine for suburban driving and will get you through most of a week, but spirited driving will chop that down quickly.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/IMAGES SUPPLIED London Electric Cars has a better use for Nissan Leaf batteries than leaving them in a Nissan Leaf: put them in a classic Mini instead!

Then there’s the Mini, and its rather paltry 210km of official distance between charges. In reality, I didn’t get more than 170km out of a charge, which means you’re not going to be feeling comfortable doing what the car is genuinely good at – driving. Which, being a Mini, it’s very good at.

The front-mounted motor does a good job of emulating past Coopers and the traction control keeps everything within limits. The chassis is, like the others, brilliant, helped by a lower centre of gravity.

It’s really unfortunate, because the Mini Electric package is really good, and while there is an argument to be made over battery size and environmental impact, under 200km of real-world range is just not enough. Thankfully, early reports of the upcoming second-generation Electric indicate this won’t be an issue soon enough.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Given the choice, the Fiat would be my pick. But it’s close.

So which is better?

Well, the Fiat is smaller so if you’d prefer the smallest on-road footprint, that’s your go. But the Mini isn’t that much larger, and by being larger it has more space inside. The Mini has a better Harman Kardon audio system, the Fiat has a better infotainment system, the Mini has a head-up display, the Fiat has more active safety gizmos like lane centring (albeit on the Icon model only). It goes on.

If it were me, I’m going to surprise myself and say I’d have the Fiat, despite the Mini’s driving dynamics. That range figure is enough to push me, and the 500e is easily the best 500 I’ve ever tested with much improved tech and the same hugely attractive styling. Plus it’s a bit cheaper. There’s also an Abarth version coming, which could scratch that performance itch ...

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Fiat interior is surprisingly roomy, and easy to get in and out of thanks to gaping apertures.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Mini’s cabin is, unsurprisingly, more sporty and driver focused.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Fiat’s cabin is full of neat little ‘Easter egg’ details.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Fiat’s boot is slightly smaller, namely thanks to the sloping rear hatch.