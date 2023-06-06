Another carmaker set to launch a ute Down Under

More details pertaining to Kia’s first double-cab ute have emerged from over the ditch, including a juicy detail that offers a hint as to whether we will see it launch in New Zealand.

Various Australian motoring media outlets, led by Wheels, have reported that Kia’s first dual-cab is confirmed for sale in Australia – citing a meeting between the manufacturer and its dealer network where the news was detailed.

It’s reported that at the meeting, Kia said the model would be a “genuine and serious rival” to the market-leading Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, adding that Kia has purchased examples of each pick-up for testing purposes.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Kia has revealed its take on a large all-electric SUV - the Concept EV9.

Kia has yet to publicly comment on the claims, although it has been established previously that the South Korean brand is keen to make a ute of its own.

As reported previously, Kia has been open about its plans to enter the ute market; confirming in early 2022 that it plans to have two fully electric pick-ups on the market by 2027. It’s been long rumoured that an internal combustion diesel ute is also part of the plan, too.

The ute discussed at the dealer meeting appears to be the former project, with Wheels reporting that dealers were told it would be powered by a diesel engine. A plug-in version of the pick-up is tipped to launch later on.

Kia Australia’s general manager of product, Roland Rivero, poured cold water on Kia’s ute plans in mid-2021, telling Australian press that the brand was prioritising its international SUV projects in the midst of the semiconductor shortage.

Stuff Kia’s planned electric utes are likely to share the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

With the semiconductor shortage beginning to ease, perhaps Kia’s ute aspirations are back in top gear. A set of Hyundai sister utes are also likely to be on the cards.

Hot on the heels of the dealer meeting came more Kia ute speculation, with CarsGuide confirming the brand has made an application to trademark a new model name in Australia, New Zealand, and a raft of other emerging market nations.

The name is the Tasman, and its discovery has inevitably led to speculation that this name could well be what Kia plans to print on the back of its Ranger rival. Stuff has reached out to Kia New Zealand for comment on the Tasman name.

Supplied Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, and Honda are amongst the mainstream car brands that don’t offer a ute in Australasia.

It is worth noting that car manufacturers apply for trademarks quite frequently, and not always for the purpose of launching a new model in the immediate future. So until the brand offers any official note on the name, it is worth taking the news with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, the Tasman name is a bold one for a vehicle launched in Australasia. It is likely a reference to Abel Tasman and his historic links to Australia and New Zealand – including the Tasman sea that separates the two countries.

Should a diesel-powered Kia Tasman ute emerge, it could utilise the 2.2-litre GDI diesel used in the Sorento, the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel in the Korean-market Mohave SUV, or the 205kW/588Nm straight six diesel from the Genesis GV80.