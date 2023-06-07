Super Prius: Humble Toyota hybrid gets GR race car makeover

The Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition. Try saying that name fast four times in a row.

Think about the Toyota Prius and your mind will inevitably travel down a path of the inevitable rideshare stallion of choice, be it the joys of drunkenly hailing one at 2 in the morning, or the frustration of getting stuck behind one travelling 10kph below the speed limit.

Things are turning somewhat for the Prius. It recently received one heck of a glow up, with an all-new model debuting last year with radical, sleek styling. It’s been copping plenty of critical praise, too, making it all the more sad that we won’t be getting it in New Zealand.

And Toyota’s latest concept car unveiling will do nothing to put those experiencing Prius FOMO at ease.

Overnight, the Japanese marque unveiled the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition – a clumsily named motorsport-inspired concept that pays homage to Toyota’s Le Mans programme and its GR010 Hybrid WEC racer.

Indeed, the wild Prius concept was unveiled at Le Mans during the build-up week leading to this weekend’s 24-hour epic, where Toyota aims to win its sixth title in a row.

The GR Prius concept features a comprehensive aero package inclusive of canards, a rear spoiler, a gaping honeycomb grille, a front splitter, and rear diffuser. Black rear fender flares enable what appears to be a wider rear track, curling around the flanks of the rear bumper.

Supplied The GR Prius is on display this week alongside Mazda’s rotary range-extender MX-30. Mazda was the first Japanese marque to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The clearest indication of Le Mans imitation are the GR Prius’ quad-LED headlights, which closely evoke those used by the GR010.

The other notable slice of Le Mans to appear on the Prius are its 18-inch wheels, which also closely resemble those used by the Toyota WEC programme.

As far as performance upgrades go, Toyota hasn’t said anything about what lies beneath the curvy Prius bodywork. What is known is that the concept sits on super sticky 235/50R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber and features a “wide-track” suspension set-up.

Supplied Big, powerful headlight shrouds are important for racing through the night at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Toyota notes that the concept “achieves excellent driving performance due in part to its exclusive wheels and performance aerodynamic parts inspired by TGR’s WEC-competing GR010 HYBRID”.

This is far from the first time that the Prius has donned motorsport garb.

The Prius used to be a mainstay in Japan’s hyper-competitive Super GT championship in the GT300 class. Toyota has also released GR-badged Prius variants in the past in Japan, although none are quite as unhinged as the Le Mans concept.