Tesla Model S Plaid beats Porsche to reclaim Nurburgring record

Tesla has sent the mighty Model S Plaid around the Nurburgring again, smashing its previous time as well as the record set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in 2022. Of course, it hasn’t been without controversy.

The Plaid stopped the clocks at 7:25.23, ten seconds faster than the last time it went around the Green Hell, and eight seconds quicker than its German rival.

According to Tesla, it only fitted new rims and Goodyear Supercar 3R tyres, both available as part of a US$20,000 (NZ$32,906) Track Package.

Supplied The Tesla Model S Plaid was sadly dropped from the New Zealand Tesla line-up late last month.

The pack also upgrades the brakes to carbon-ceramics with six-piston callipers up front and four-pistons on the back and tweaks the software with revised battery conditioning, a cool down lap mode, and a higher 321kph top speed.

READ MORE:

* Porsche is recalling the Taycan over sudden loss of power

* Tesla cancels Model S Plaid+ because Plaid is 'just so good'

* Tesla has gone Plaid to defeat Taycan

* The most unlikely Nurburgring lap records



quick

charge Get the latest EV news, delivered to your inbox Sign up now

There’s no more power on offer, but the Plaid comes stock with 760kW, which is probably enough for most people.

However, according to people actually at the track, the hot Model S may have had more done to it than it than Tesla is admitting.

Supplied The milestone comes after years of Tesla’s Model S and Porsche’s Taycan going tit-for-tat at the famous German race track.

Apparently the car had modified suspension, with extra camber visible on the cars in the press photo. Others noted blacked-out rear windows, which may be hiding a stripped interior to shed weight.

But either way, shaving ten seconds off a lap time is nothing to sniff at, and Tesla’s achievement shouldn’t be discounted.

Interestingly, the record-setting Model S was fitted with a regular, circular steering wheel, which could well have helped drop the time on its own.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The ball is now firmly in Porsche’s court to release an even quicker version of its flagship electric car.

Tesla previously said it didn’t want to push the Plaid much more because of the brakes at the time. Those new carbon-ceramic rotors will have certainly helped the lap, even if just for the driver’s sense of safety and trust in the car.

Unfortunately for Kiwi would-be buyers, Tesla no longer offers the Model S in any form. The only vehicles it sells are the 3 and Y, both of which are selling well, but top out with their respective Performance variants. If you want a Plaid, you’ll need to go to America.

And as for that record, Porsche is constantly testing various Taycans at the Nurburgring. Perhaps we’ll see a GT badged variant emerge soon with a time below 7:20 ...