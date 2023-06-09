Skoda slashes prices across its electric car line-up

The Skoda Enyaq can now be had with the full Clean Car discount.

Skoda’s all-electric Enyaq has been on the market for barely half a year and it has already been given a sizeable price cut.

The Enyaq Sportline, interestingly dropping ‘iV’ from the end of its name, starts at $79,990, making it eligible for the full $8625 Clean Car discount (until Jul 1, when it drops to $7015). This is a drop of $13,000 from the $92,990 sticker earlier in 2023.

The entry-level Enyaq cops a fairly commendable level of standard kit. A 13-inch screen, wireless charging, an electric driver’s seat, electric kick-to-open tailgate, an eight-speaker sound system, tri-zone climate control, radar cruise, and almost all the same safety spec is included.

Meanwhile, the upspecced Sportline Max now starts at $84,990 from $97,990, an identical drop in price. This adds a giant head-up display, 360-degree camera, heated seats front and rear, a massage driver’s seat, and those flash crystal headlights.

Finally, the Coupe Sportline Max is now asking $89,990, down by – you guessed it – $13,000 from $102,900. All three models form part of the new ‘Launch Edition’ line up.

“With the launch of the Enyaq range and the evolution of the Skoda brand to become more sustainable, we have seen real growth within the brand and one that Kiwis really seem to resonate with,” said Skoda NZ’s general manager, Rodney Gillard.

We’re now thrilled to be able to offer our Enyaq “Launch edition” model that is eligible for the Clean Car Rebate.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The massive screen is part of the base Enyaq’s kit.

Skoda confirmed to Stuff that preorders are on track to land in New Zealand later this year, but the price change before local models arrive is somewhat telling.

The New Zealand Police recently revealed its first fully electric vehicle, the BMW i4. When asked why the police did not select the Skoda Enyaq iV for the trial, New Zealand Police fleet service group manager Brian Yankosaid that the model “wasn’t ready in time”, noting that Enyaqs for customers won’t be arriving in the country until December.

When we reviewed the Enyaq, we said it was a strong electric vehicle taken in isolation, but the asking price was a tough hurdle to clear. Now that is less of an issue – and, with any luck, supply has eased up –Skoda will likely see improved sales, particularly in that base model with the rebate.