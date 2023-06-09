Porsche poised to re-enter the hypercar world with Mission X

This is what could be Porsche's next hypercar - the electric Mission X.

Porsche’s rather jaw-dropping Mission X is a preview to what could (and probably will) be its newest hypercar, it's first since the epic 918 Spyder.

It’s an all-electric affair, contrasting its current Le Mans-contesting Hypercar racer which is running a hybrid V8 powertrain. While Porsche isn’t talking specifics yet, it has confirmed goals of a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one horsepower per kilogram (0.74kW per kg), downforce values “well in excess” of the current 911 GT3 RS, and a significantly improved charging performance with its 900-volt system architecture, able to charge roughly twice as quickly as the Taycan Turbo S.

Oh, and to be the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nurburgring, because this is Porsche we’re talking about.

“The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche.

In terms of design, the Mission X departs a little from Porsche’s usual aesthetics with vertical headlights – only a little though, as they’re inspired by the 906 and 908 racers. When the car is switched on, the light opens up like an eye blinking open.

Stuff Le Mans style doors feature on the Mission X.

The rear features a full-width, twin strake of LEDs with transparent Porsche lettering in the centre. While charging, the ‘E’ of the Porsche lettering pulsates, which Porsche says adds “a sense of mystery.”

Doors open Le Mans-style, forward and up, while the wheels are staggered, 20-inches on the front and 21s on the rear. Those rear wheels also feature near-transparent aeroblades, which are designed like turbines for better cooling of the brakes. A lightweight glass dome with an exoskeleton made of carbon-fibre- reinforced plastic extends over both occupants.

Inside are highly sculpted seats made from carbon fibre, with the driver’s side a light shade of grey matching the steering wheel. A floating centre console with a digital display behind the steering yoke (not a wheel) feature, along with a bayonet system on the passenger side embedded in the instrument panel.

Stuff The Mission X's interior is highly sculpted and probably slightly uncomfortable.

For the Mission X’s bayonet system, Porsche Design has created a special stopwatch module with an analogue and digital display. The clocks are designed for both racetrack and rally use and can display the lap times or vital data of the driver, among other information.

But will Porsche actually build it? Obviously we’re hoping so but nothing is certain. If the Mission X does get the green light, it’ll likely take a few years to reach full production.

Looking back, Porsche’s other ‘Mission’ concept – the Mission E and Mission R – both got past the concept stage, the former ending up as the Taycan and the latter set to emerge as the 718 Cayman’s replacement.