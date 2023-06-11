What are the rules for e-scooters and e-bikes on the roads?

Angelina Sullivan was left lying on the road after being knocked off a scooter by a hit-and-run driver. (first published May 2022)

Should e-scooters ride on roads? What about cyclists on roads? And do I need to wear a helmet on a Lime scooter?

The arrival of new motorised ways to travel is putting greater pressure on our roads and footpaths – and it’s not always clear where each belongs.

It appeared the Government was keen to clarify the road rules around footpath and road use – a so-called Accessible Streets policy – but those proposals have dropped out of sight.

So for now, these are the key rules that apply to users of e-scooters and bikes.

First, let's explain what we're talking about

Waka Kotahi describes e-scooters, mobility devices, and power-assisted cycles as low-powered vehicles that do not require registration or a driver licence.

The wheels on e-scooters must not exceed 355mm and the motor must have a maximum power output of 300W.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff E-scooters are allowed on the footpath and the road. On the road, riders must be as near as practicable to the edge, and aren’t allowed in designated cycle lanes.

Mobility devices are vehicles that help with mobility because of physical or neurological impairment and are powered by a motor of up to 1500 watts.

Then there is the popular ‘power-assisted cycle’ – or e-bike. It has an auxiliary electric motor with a maximum power of 300W and designed to be primarily propelled by the muscular energy of the rider.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF E-bike, cycle bikes, scooters – people

Cycle lanes, cycleways and shared paths – what’s the difference?

A shared path is intended to be used by pedestrians, cyclists, mobility devices and wheeled recreational devices.

Traditional cycle lanes are painted lanes within the carriageway and are suitable for confident cyclists, Waka Kotahi said.

Separated cycleways were exclusively for cycling. They involve some form of physical separation from motor traffic and are generallyon or adjacent to the roadway, usually within the road reserve.

So, where are e-scooters allowed?

E-scooters can be used on the footpath or the road – except in designated cycle lanes that are part of the road and designed for the sole use of cyclists.

On the footpath, e-scooter riders must:

Drive in a careful and considerate manner

Ride at a speed that doesn’t put other footpath users at risk

Give way to both pedestrians and drivers of mobility devices

On the road, e-scooters must be operated as near as practicable to the edge of the roadway.

A helmet was not legally required by e-scooter riders, but was recommended, Waka Kotahi said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A cyclist in central Wellington.(file pic)

Where are bicycles allowed?

Bicycles have become an increasingly common sight on the footpath, but the law says they shouldn’t be there.

“You can only ride on the footpath if you’re delivering newspapers, mail or leaflets, or your wheel diameter is no more than 355mm,” Waka Kotahi said.

“Where there is a cycle path, you may ride on the cycle path or on the road. Where there is no cycle path, you must ride on the road and keep as far left as you safely can.”

Cyclists can use bus lanes, as long as there are no signs or road markings forbidding it.

Cyclists should not ride more than two abreast, and should ride in single file when passing other vehicles, including parked vehicles.

supplied Tasman district councillor Kit Maling says his e-bike can be faster than driving.

Where are power-assisted cycles allowed?

Waka Kotahi said the rules were the same as for bicycles, but added:

“The following examples are not power-assisted cycles but are mopeds:

Cycles fitted with petrol motors.

Low powered scooters/mopeds.

Cycles designed primarily to be propelled by an engine not the muscular energy of the rider.

What about other low-powered vehicles?

Some vehicles meet the motor vehicle definition, but had difficulties meeting safety standards and other requirements, and so could not be operated on the road, Waka Kotahi said. This included:

Motorised skateboards, e-scooters above 300W, and roller-skates

Segways and similar, although in one district court case a particular Segway was found to be a mobility device, and there was uncertainty about their general classification

Powered self-balancing unicycles

Cycles fitted with either petrol motors or designed to be propelled by an engine.

What about ‘foot-powered’ skateboards, scooters, skates

On the road, keep as close as possible to the edge of the roadway.

On the footpath: ride carefully and be considerate of others. Don’t ride at speeds that put other footpath users at risk, give way to pedestrians and drivers of mobility vehicles.

Alex Dyer/Stuff Cars on a Wellington footpath (file pic)

Can you legally park on a berm?

Drivers must not stop or park on a footpath or cycle path, the Land Transport (“Road User) Rule said.

What about berms? It’s not really clear.

In an early 2020 Cabinet paper, then-associate transport minister Julie Anne Genter said there had been ongoing disagreement about the ability of councils to restrict parking on berms.

Under the Accessible Streets proposal, councils would be able to restrict berm parking without installing signs highlighting the restriction.

On Friday, a spokesperson for acting Transport Minister Kieran McAnulty said the Government was considering the next steps for Accessible Streets and would communicate any updates in due course.

So in short, watch this space.