First drive: Subaru Crosstrek

Out with the old and in with the new. Subaru’s XV has been overhauled for 2023, headlined by a new name; Crosstrek.

The Subaru Crosstrek is the new name for the intrepid car brand’s signature small SUV, the XV. It’s certainly been re-christened and reimagined, but is it good enough to redefine the highly-competitive category that it pioneered?

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

From the Outback to the Forrester (and let’s not forget the WRX), Subaru has been a favourite of adventurous Kiwi since, well seemingly forever. Armed with their renowned Symmetrical AWD capability, Subaru's been safely transporting us to the places we’d rather be, helping us make the most of our 4000 weeks on earth.

In 2012, Subaru ‘took all the best things that they’d ever done and put it into one of the best things they have ever done’ and the result was the Subaru XV, a vehicle that pioneered the small SUV category. A decade later and with over 7000 New Zealanders having made XV their own, it has become a signature model of the Subaru range. And now, with the Crosstrek, they’re out to spice things up again.

Supplied As with all other Subarus, the Crosstrek is shod with the brand’s famed symmetrical AWD system.

Subaru believes that the new Crosstrek name embodies what this vehicle does and is, essentially an AWD small SUV that's capable of trekking almost anywhere you please, whether that's urban driving or outdoor adventures, and all with absolute confidence and enjoyment. And the secret to its success lies in their symmetrical 4WD system.

The small SUV category is busy to say the least, with virtually all brands having at least one foot in the segment, however, despite their increased ride heights, many, or most are two-wheel drive and as such have limited ability for when the going gets tough.

Not so for the Crosstrek. For over 50-years, the Subaru engineers have been perfecting their symmetrical AWD system and the Crosstrek comes with the latest evolution that features improvements to its loose road steering feel and overall precision. Plus it comes with their highly advanced X-Mode system to help you tackle less than ideal surface conditions at low speeds - rest assured this is no simple, jacked up car, this is a small SUV with real capability.

Subaru has revealed the new XV, now called Crosstrek.

There are three models on offer, AWD 2.0 Premium, AWD Hybrid and AWD Hybrid Premium. The Crosstrek 2.0 Premium is powered by a sporty yet refined 2l direct injection boxer engine with an 8-speed lineartronic transmission with an expanded gear ratio range for improved acceleration on takeoff, and a higher overdrive top gear. While the two hybrid variants feature the same powertrain (2l engine with the 12.3kW hybrid technology and 7-speed automatic transmission) from the outgoing XV.

Although it sits on the same frame as the XV, the Crosstrek’s platform has been enhanced to offer a 10% increase in rigidity compared to the outgoing XV, whilst also minimising NVH. And in terms of looks, the classic Subaru hexagonal grille has lost its border to appear more ‘floating’ and its LED headlights have been sharpened and are more streamlined. All variants feature new texture wheel arch cladding that limits vortex and resistance, and there’s a textured mountain motif incorporated into the rear door side plates and the lower trim of the tailgate to not only provide grip, but to signify Crosstrek’s adventurous spirit - the Crosstrek has evidently received a lot of attention.

The interior has been redesigned and it's jam packed full of convenience and infotainment technologies. It features their latest generation infotainment unit with a large 11.6-inch high definition touchscreen as standard across the range and Siri is standard too. Subaru has also decided that the time has come to cut the cord, as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, as is a wireless phone charger located at the front of the centre console.

Supplied The 11.6-inch tablet touchscreen comes with Siri functionality, and wireless phone connectivity.

Aside from new and upmarket materials and finishes, the key objective for the Crosstrek designers was to increase the level of comfort and support for its occupants. Working in conjunction with a medical school they identified that ride comfort was not only affected by vibration, but also by sound and changes in visual information resulting from head movement. So the front seats have been completely redesigned based on human body structure and the seat rails have now been mounted directly to the chassis reducing swaying motion of a seat itself. The result has reduced head sway by approximately 44% even when driving on bumpy roads, making the new crosstrek and much more comfortable ride.

When it comes to safety, the Crosstrek has it all. Not only does it come equipped with the latest generation of Subaru’s ‘Eyesight’ Driver Assist technology as standard, which now features stereo cameras that have doubled the field of vision compared to the outgoing XV, but has no less than 12 individual safety features that include Pre Collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane centering and speed sign recognition. It also adds a new camera that has pedestrian and cycle detection. And front front and side radars have also been added for the first time to aid with collision avoidance at intersections with poor visibilities. It also comes with their driver monitoring system, and a total of 9 airbags, with a passenger side cushion airbag and a side airbag, a first for Subaru.

And as another first for Subaru, the all new Crosstrek premium models feature a 360 degree panoramic monitor combining images from four cameras around the vehicle to create a bird's eye view to assist the driver in the blind spots when parking.

Supplied The Crosstrek is immediately identifiable via the more aggressive front end and cladding combo.

Where did you drive it?

Subaru NZ has mapped out a two hour loop that began and ended at the McCallum Residence near Clevedon and included the tight twists and turns of the Hunua ranges. Although there will be three models to choose from, we only had the 2.0 Premium to drive (the Hybrids are still on their way).

Exiting the estate we immediately headed west and hugged the coastline along Kawakawa bay which on the sunny day that we had was terrific. The Crosstrek sat well on the tarmac with the poise of a much bigger vehicle. The Intelligent Drive system ensured that the engine didn’t over rev and the suspension absorbed the majority of the rough road surfaces, making for a calm, even serene start to the drive.

Hooking right and into the ranges meant that Sport mode was engaged, which in turn gave a more responsive accelerator pedal. The climb to the top offered up a challenging series of very tight corners, however, the Crosstrek’s steering was positive and precise making the ride thrilling and engaging (for the driver anyway), the chassis felt stoic but not too firm and my head felt stable. The lane keep alert did chirp up a fair amount of the time, but that appeared to be the theme for much of the route, it does seem overly protective, any maybe something that many adventurous spirits would look to turn off.

Supplied Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist active safety suite remains one of the most comprehensive in class.

Following a driver swap, the road opened up and so did the throttle. Now the Crosstrek isn’t exactly a sportscar but national speed limits arrived in a flash and once there, did very little to stress the overall powertrain.

Unfortunately there was no off-road segment to the drive route, so I can’t comment on the Crosstrek’s X-Drive or more challenging terrain prowess, but in terms of on-road ability, it gave me the confidence to push further into corners than I would normally and responded well to my obvious enthusiasm.

What stands out the most?

Seat comfort and quietness of the cabin, this is a very well put together small SUV. Plus the boxer engine seems to punch above its weight in terms of power delivery.

Supplied We didn’t drive the hybrid Crosstrek at launch, only the entry-level 2.0-litre model.

Why would I buy it?

For those city-dwellers that like to put a little spice in their weekends and head off the beaten track, the Crosstrek is a one size fits all. It will accommodate you and your two up two down family when heading way to somewhere a bit different and yet happily take care of the mundane chores when needed - never underestimate the confidence that AWD gives you.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

It’s not the most efficient (7.2l/100km petrol/6.5l/100km hybrid) or gasless (165g/km petrol/147g/km hybrid) out there and the Lineartronic gearbox whine may need to be drowned out with your own soundtrack.