Nissan GT-R giveaway part of charity's efforts to reduce road toll

The Road to 100 road safety charity is looking to help reduce the road toll via its bespoke app, which will see a tuned Nissan GT-R given away Saturday, June 10 at Hampton Downs.

Over 2500 drivers have already signed up for the app, which features similar navigation benefits as a traditional GPS app but is populated with safety graphics like Stop and Give Way signs before a driver sees the road signs in real-time. It pays to mention the app isn’t meant to be a replacement for signs, so keep your eyes on the road.

The app sends safety warning messages to speeding drivers and notifications when the app detects unsafe driving, such as sudden braking. Users create a safe driver profile, and they can accumulate good driving points or ‘entries’ that go in the draw to win one of 100 rare cars every year. One free entry is given on sign-up, while further entries can also be purchased for $1.

Supplied The Nissan GT-R to be given away with Dean Middleton.

In December last year, Road to 100 gave away its first car, a 2001 Ferrari Spider, set to be followed by the Nissan GT-R tuned to about 447kW.

Road to 100 founder and developer Dean Middleton says the app was developed to improve the quality of New Zealanders’ driving by educating the next generation of drivers while rewarding safe drivers.

“Our mission at Road to 100 is to revolutionise road safety through technology and community engagement. We recognise that every driver has different levels of driving skill, and we believe that by encouraging positive driving behaviour, we can create safer roads for all.

“Road to 100 offers a unique incentive for Aotearoa drivers to improve their driving habits by committing to safe driving practices. Drivers who sign up can win big and contribute to a larger cause.

“As a not-for-profit organisation supported by leaders in the automotive industry and motorsport and road safety experts, we’re dedicated to creating an engaging way for motorists to take part in a campaign that will last for the duration of giving away 100 cars.”

Supplied The Nissan GT-R to be given away makes the same power as the highly-strung Nismo variant.

To encourage safe driving, the driver’s profile avatar appears with a halo, or grows horns if the app detects too much unsafe driving, which also restricts their ability to enter giveaways.

“The devilish drivers will be recommended to sign up for a safer driving course at Hampton Downs; when they’ve completed their course, they can regain their halo or angel status, allowing them to re-enter the giveaways,” said Middleton

Middleton added that there is a wide range of drivers already on the app. “As you’d expect, car enthusiasts motivated by winning a dream car are using Road to 100, but so are their parents who want to monitor their young driver’s habits - and truck drivers motivated to maximise a safety tool while working on the road.”