Five EVs we're looking forward to in 2023

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

We’ve had a strong six months for EV launches this year, with the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Fiat 500e, Ford e-Transit Cargo and Mustang Mach-E all debuting locally, as just a few highlights.

But there’s still half of the year remaining, and there are some rather interesting battery-powered models on the horizon. Here are the ones we’re looking forward to the most.

BYD Dolphin (from $49,990, due September 2023)

Matthew Hansen/Stuff BYD launched the new Dolphin fully electric hatchback at the Auckland Viaduct Events center in May, 2023.

The BYD Dolphin is the brand’s second model to land in New Zealand. It sheds the Atto-number naming scheme in favour of the ocean-going mammal, and will arrive in September starting comfortably under $50,000 when including the Clean Car discount of $7015.

It will land in Standard Range 44.9kWh and Extended Range 60.48kWh forms, both using a single eletric motor making 70kW/180Nm and 150kW/310Nm respectively. Range for the Standard Range is up to 340km while the Extended model can reach 427km under the WLTP test cycle.

While many expected the Dolphin to be the EV to drop below the $40k mark (including rebate), the current pricing puts the small SUV on par with the other cheapest EVs in the country – the MG ZS EV and GWM Ora while still retaining a decent degree of specification.

MG 4 (from $51,990, due Q3 2023)

The all-new MG4 has been confirmed for New Zealand with a starting price of $51,990.

MG isn’t sitting around either, showing off the MG 4 hatchback earlier this year in Sydney before confirming prices in May. So far, we’re getting the 64kWh MG 4 as the entry model, with a 77KWh variant also available.

The 64kWh version gets two different specification levels – Excite and Essence – with prices for each starting at $51,990 and $54,990. Meanwhile, the 77kWh model only comes in Essence trim, starting at $63,990.

Both 64kWh models pack a single 150kW/250Nm motor capable of hitting 100kph in 7.9 seconds, with range claims of 450km for the lighter Excite and 435km for the more kitted Essence. Meanwhile, the 77kWh gets a stronger 180KW motor and 530km of potential range.

MG Motor New Zealand notes in its release that both the MG4’s 51kWh base model and the go-faster 77kWh dual-motor ‘X-Power’ hot hatch are under consideration, and could join the range in the second half of 2023.

BMW i5 (from $196,900, due Q4 2023)

Supplied The new BMW 5 Series gets a fully electric option for the first time, and it's coming here.

The 5 Series will get a fully electric version by the end of 2023, arriving as the gut-busting 442kW/820Nm i5 M60 xDrive. That puts the electric Fiver above the i4 M50’s 400kW/800Nm figures and just below the iX M60’s 455kW/1100Nm outputs. Hitting 100kph takes 3.8 seconds

Feeding the twin motors is an 81.2kWh (useable) battery pack with a WLTP-rated driving range of 516km. BMW also mentions a new ‘Max Range’ mode, which can increase range by up to 25% by limiting power and speed and deactivating comfort functions.

Fresh looks also herald the electric Fiver with new headlights, a large lower grille beneath the kidneys, and new slim, split taillights.

Polestar 3 (from $154,900, due H2 2023)

Supplied The Polestar 3 is more expensive than the 2 but comes with a lot more standard kit.

Polestar is another brand doubling its local offerings from one to two this year, with the Polestar 3 expected to dot down before Christmas. Kiwi buyers will be offered two versions, the Long range Dual motor, priced from $154,900, followed by the Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack, starting at $169,900.

In standard trim, the dual motor configuration produces 360kW and 840Nm, already ahead of the Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack, which offers 350kW/680Nm. If you want even more grunt, the Polestar 3 also gets a Performance Pack which cranks output to 380kW and 910Nm.

If that pricing seems on the high side, consider the huge specification list compared to the Polestar 2. Every model gets air suspension, a full-length panoramic glass roof, LED lighting inside and out, retractable door handles with proximity sensing and 21-inch alloy wheels, with optional extra packs available as well.

Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4x (price TBC, due H2 2023)

Supplied Subaru’s all-electric Solterra is currently set for a December launch, but that date may be pushed back.

We’ve actually already had a taste of Toyota’s first electric vehicle in a roundabout way with the Lexus RZ, which rides on the same platform. But many potential buyers will be waiting to see how the bZ4x shapes up as the more value-oriented offering from the brand, as well as Subaru’s take on the vehicle.

Both the Solterra and bZ4x are currently set for launch before the year is out but both have also been hit by multiple delays, so a 2024 launch is still a possibility.

We’re also still waiting on crucial details around pricing, but considering Subaru will only bring in all-wheel drive Solterras, there’s a chance for Toyota to undercut with a front-wheel drive base model. Both brands will have at least one model under the crucial $80k Clean Car Discount mark.