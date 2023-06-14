New to electric vehicles? We answer the questions you're afraid to ask

Considering going electric but have questions you might be afraid to ask? We’re here to help.

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle and want to take advantage of the Clean Car Discount while also reducing your fuel bill and carbon footprint, you’ll be looking at something electric. But they can be daunting, especially for those that aren’t into, or don’t particularly care about cars.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide with some of the basics of electric vehicles. No question is too big, too small or too stupid. Let’s start with the most obvious one:

What does EV mean?

EV simply stands for ‘electric vehicle’ and applies to vehicles exclusively powered by electricity. They can also be referred to as a BEV or ‘Battery Electric Vehicle’. A hybrid isn’t an EV, although they can be referred to as HEVs, which simply means ‘Hybrid Electric Vehicle’.

All hybrids use an engine as their primary source of power but benefit from small electric motors and batteries to take the load off the engine although typically not for long distances or at high speeds. There’s no plugging in involved either, all the charging is done automatically by the car.

A PHEV, or a ‘Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle’ is a sort of stepping stone between hybrids and full EVs, offering between 60km and 100km of pure-electric driving but the reassurance of a tank of petrol and an efficient engine for when the battery runs out. But to get the most out of them, you need to plug them in yourself. If your running distances are short enough, they can be operated on electric power entirely.

Finally, MHEV stands for ‘Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle’. Mild hybrid vehicles have an even smaller motor than standard HEVs, often inside the transmission itself, along with a baby battery.

You can’t travel any real distance on electric power alone with an MHEV, but you will save fuel through the motor taking care of start/stop functions, allowing the engine to be decoupled from the driveline, and the extra electricals taking over functions like air conditioning, to save the engine from working harder.

Are EVs absolute spaceships compared to my old car?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The cabin of the current Mini Electric is almost identical to its combustion counterpart.

Not at all. Some might have a few extra buttons to show the amount of range left or change how aggressive the energy recuperation effect is (it feels like engine braking, but more on that later) while others may swap the traditional gear selector for buttons or a rotary dial.

The most ‘different’ EV on the market is probably the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, which ditches the entire behind-the-wheel instrument cluster in favour of one massive screen in the middle of the dash. This shows speed and controls all functions of the car, while the gear selector is the right-hand stalk, like a recent Mercedes-Benz.

Generally speaking, if your current car was made in the past decade or so, you won’t have much trouble figuring out an EV. Lots of EVs are based on ICE cars, like the Hyundai Kona, so they have very similar interiors and controls.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The cabin of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are probably the most alien, with almost everything done on that screen.

Like the majority of modern ICE cars, EVs will typically have a power button you push to start it. Since they run silently, they usually play a chime or bong to let you know the car is ready to move. Some, like the Tesla Model 3, power up when you unlock them. If you’re unsure, selecting drive should let you know if the car is switched on or not, and you will have to have your foot on the brake to do this.

It’s also becoming more common for EVs to have low-speed audio playing outside the car. This is mainly to warn pedestrians, but a number now even have an artificial soundtrack coming through the audio system’s speakers inside the car.

What about driving?

Supplied Driving an EV is definitely different, but doesn’t take long to get used to.

This is the biggest area of change. First off, EVs are almost totally silent, so it can be a bit wild at first to take off without any noise. They also don’t have transmissions to speak of, and since electric motors offer all of their torque instantly, they don’t need to ‘rev up’.

Software and electric trickery means they can feel more ICE-like to drive but be careful not to stamp the throttle on the first drive. The acceleration can be quite savage if you’re not expecting it.

Some electric vehicles can also have something called ‘one-pedal driving’. This is a special mode that essentially ramps up the regenerative effect – which feels like engine braking – to slow the car right down to a stop without you touching the brakes. It does feel a bit like hitting the brakes though, so be careful when experimenting.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff You can come to a complete stop without using the brakes thanks to one-pedal driving.

When the car stops totally, it engages the hydraulic brakes to hold it in place and should the driver need to make an emergency stop, the brake pedal works just like normal. This might sound odd, but almost everyone who has experienced it quickly gets used to it, and it is an absolute blessing in heavy traffic.

And don’t worry: the brake lights will come on when using one-pedal driving to let drivers behind the car know the vehicle is slowing down.

And recharging?

This one’s easy – plug it in. Most EVs will come with a home charger that plugs straight into a wall socket, but these are slow and your EV has a battery literally hundreds of times larger than your smartphone. It takes a long time to recharge them entirely from your garage, sometimes longer than a full night plugged in. You can buy a higher-output home standalone home charger for your garage, but they aren’t required.

If you are out and about, the ‘PlugShare’ app and website is an excellent resource for EV owners that features a user-updated database of all EV charging points (free or paid) around the country (and the world, for that matter).

The paid ones are typically 50kW or faster, but your EV might not support those higher rates.

What’s “range anxiety” and how do I avoid it?

Supplied Range anxiety is real but can be conquered.

Simply put, it’s the feeling of dread that comes when going out for a drive but not knowing if you’ll make it home. You know, that feeling you get in your stomach when your fuel light comes on, and you’re in the middle of the countryside with no idea how far the next gas station is.

Most new EVs offer more than 300km of charge, while second-hand offerings can dip down into the 100s. It definitely pays to do research here based on your budget and needs.

The thing with EVs is that, for all their benefits, they do still take time to charge. Quite a bit of time really –needing upwards of 30 minutes at a charger is pretty common, but try not to take much longer, especially if others are waiting.

What all that means is you just need to plan a bit more. You can definitely do long road trips on electric power, just make sure you take into account recharging stops. And the more driving you do, the better you’ll be at judging range.