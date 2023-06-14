Chinese rival for Tesla Model 3 makes New Zealand debut

The BYD seal is available overseas with range of up to a mammoth 700km.

The third new model in BYD’s stable of plug-in vehicles has made its first appearance on New Zealand soil, debuting today at Fieldays in Hamilton.

The BYD Seal is the Chinese carmaker’s answer to the likes of the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and perhaps even more premium models like the BMW i4.

The Seal represents a more premium alternative to BYD’s popular Atto 3. It is the second new BYD to debut down under in as many months, following the May reveal of the brand’s most affordable model – the Dolphin.

Supplied The Seal is already on offer in Europe as an alternative to the Tesla Model 3.

BYD New Zealand brand manager Warren Willmot confirmed that the company is still finalising local Seal specifications and pricing, with further info set to be confirmed in the coming months. Willmot did confirm that customer deliveries are expected to kick off in December.

BYD is taking orders for the Seal at Fieldays over the course of this week, with those who place an order t the event guaranteed to receive their car within the first three shipments to land in the country.

Overseas, the Seal is offered with either a 61.4kWh battery or an 82.5kWh battery, each packing a range of 550km and 700km, respectively. Larger battery models come with all-wheel drive, and can hit 100kph in a claimed 3.8 seconds.

Supplied The Seal’s cabin is brimming with interesting tech. Note the dual wireless phone chargers under the large 15.6-inch screen.

The Seal on display at Fieldays is a hand-built prototype of the flagship dual-motor variant; a solid indication that this will be one of the models in the local Seal line-up. Willmot described the model as “the first mass-produced EV sports car”.

Inside, the Seal’s premium aspirations are underlined by features like quilted leather upholstery, bi-directional charging, dual wireless charging docks, and a massive rotating 15.6-inch infotainment system.

The Seal is expected to slot above the Atto 3, which currently starts at $58,990 and extends to $70,490 for the Tachyon flagship. For reference the Tesla Model 3 starts at $66,400, and tops out at $96,400.

SUPPLIED Meet the BYD Atto 3 (otherwise known as the Yuan in China), the latest EV to launch in New Zealand.

The Seal arrives amid huge local momentum for the BYD brand. Despite only launching in New Zealand last year, the Atto 3 has stormed to the top of the EV tree. Year-to-date, it has trumped the Tesla Model Y to become the country’s most popular EV.

“BYD will have an affordable vehicle for every segment in the coming months and years, this is not the last new car we’re going to launch,” BYD New Zealand brand manager Warren Willmot said at last month’s Dolphin debut.

“We will be the number one NEV manufacturer in New Zealand and also the world. And we will also introduce our super plug-in products starting next year.”

Supplied The Seal boasts commendable rear legroom. Interior colour schemes are amongst the local spec that is yet to be confirmed.

The Seal is not the only new vehicle making its national debut at Fieldays today.

Hyundai’s next-generation Kona is set to make an appearance, as is the new Ineos Grenadier – the brand having recently celebrated its first customer delivery. Mahindra’s second new model of 2023, the body-on-frame Scorpio-N, is also on display.

Ford is also bringing two new variants of its best-selling Ranger to the event; the Wildtrak X and the Platinum. Mitsubishi and Toyota are amongst the other carmakers with stands at the agricultural expo, which runs from today until Saturday, June 17.