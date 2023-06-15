Fiat's electric push set to continue with new small SUV

The Fiat 600 was revealed in a video recently, and will almost certainly get electric power.

Fiat has revealed a new small SUV, and there’s more than a good chance it’ll get electric power.

Called the 600, the new model was shown off in an official video from Fiat. It will pull styling from the current 500 and 500e hatchback, including round headlights cut into the bodywork, slim grilles in the nose and upright taillights. It ditches the bubble shape of the 500 in favour of a boxy look more befitting an SUV, which also brings a longer bonnet. Overall, it’s a bit of a looker, isn’t it?

Inside will be a similar minimalist cabin with a freestanding infotainment screen paired with another digital display behind the wheel, a row of HVAC controls in the centre console and, presumably, a second row of buttons below for changing the transmission.

Fiat isn’t talking powertrain specifics yet but it’s highly likely the 600 will gain the ‘e’ suffix to indicate battery electric propulsion.

Industry speculation suggests the 600e will share the CMP/e-CMP2 platform with its Stellantis stablemate, the Jeep Avenger, which means a 115kW/260Nm front-mounted motor, while a 54kWh battery offers a WLTP-rated range of 400km and can charge at rates up to 100kW.

Supplied A full debut is yet to be confirmed but should come sooner rather than later.

Considering the Avenger will also get combustion power, there’s a chance the Fiat 600 will as well. This will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged triple making 115kW/240Nm, likely paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The full Fiat 600 debut isn’t yet scheduled, but there have been rumblings of an event on July 4 to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the 500.

That means a New Zealand launch is yet to be confirmed as well, but we’d be surprised if we miss out. Fiat’s local distributor, Ateco, said when confirming the 500e hatchback that it is “excited to being the new sustainable phase of Fiat to New Zealand,” which suggests we should be in line for more electrified models like the 600e.