Mitsubishi considering tiny 3-metre long electric car for NZ market

Could Japanese kei cars join the New Zealand fleet? Mitsubishi New Zealand seems to think it’s an option via its electric eK X EV.

In a bid to expand its electric offerings, Mitsubishi is considering introducing the awesome little eK X electric car to New Zealand. But before it does, it wants your opinion.

The eK X is a tiny electric car that can’t quite decide if it wants to be a van or an SUV. Its unique proportions are deliberate, as the eK is a ‘kei car’ in its Japanese homeland; a sub-segment of small vehicles made to certain dimensions that earn reduced tax benefits.

The eK measures in at 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1656mm tall with a 2,495mm wheelbase. This means one can almost fit within the wheelbase of a Mitsubishi Triton. It is approximately 600mm shorter than a Mazda MX-5.

Those who want to see the little eK X in person can do so at Fieldays this week, where it is on display at Mitsubishi New Zealand’s stand.

Supplied The eK X pictured with two other characters from Mitsubishi’s electrified kei car past.

“Kiwis have been quick to adopt PHEV and EV technology & a car like eK X EV could represent phenomenal value to Kiwis motorists if we get enough demand,” said Reece Congdon, head of marketing and corporate affairs at Mitsubishi New Zealand.

“This would very much be a ‘city car’ but with 180kms of pure EV range it does offer flexibility for longer commutes and weekend excursions. [...] If this is the sort of affordable EV that Kiwis are after, we need them to tell us.”

The eK X EV wears Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield corporate face up front, bearing slim LED daytime running headlights and vertical main beams. Around the side are sculpted wheel arches and a character line stretching from the upright rear lights up to the leading edge of the front door.

Inside is a fairly simple affair, with a new steering wheel (that looks remarkably similar to what’s on current Nissan vehicles), a small gear selector, what appears to be touch-pads for air-conditioning and heating controls, as well as a freestanding digital display with another screen behind the wheel.

Power comes from a 20kWh battery pack, allowing a WLTP-rated range of 180km. A single electric motor provides 195Nm of torque with the mandated power limit of 47kW. There are three drive modes: Normal, Eco and Sport, which “gives a crisp, lively throttle response.” One-pedal mode is also included.

Interestingly, this is the first Mitsubishi to use the Mi-Pilot parking system, which automatically detects possible parking positions and can handle backward parking, forward parking, or parallel parking. The eK X EV also has adaptive cruise control and lane-keep functionality.

Supplied Like other kei cars, the eK X EV makes the most of its interior space.

Vehicle-to-load capability is another feature, letting the eK X EV power external devices when needed. It can even power a home for up to one day, according to the brand.

It sounds great, particularly as an option for those wanting a small vehicular footprint as well as carbon-free driving. But there needs to be demand for the eK X EV to come to New Zealand, and the local arm of Mitsubishi wants to see what our market thinks.

To that end, it is asking Kiwis to fill out a short email survey and go into the draw to win a $500 pre-paid Visa card. The results will be sent to Mitsubishi New Zealand’s higher-ups by the end of June.