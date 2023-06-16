Classic Lotus Elise reborn as an EV, takes just six minutes to charge

This is an electric Lotus Elise, something that has definitely never, ever been done before.

It seems the Lotus Elise is a pretty tough one to kill. It was officially built between 1996 and 2021 over three generations and has provided the basis for a fair few other sports cars. Two years after its official retirement, designer Julian Thomson and British battery supplier Nyobolt have taken the venerable first-generation Elise and turned it into an EV.

The new car has slightly larger proportions to the Elise, being 100mm wider and 150mm longer, while the styling has been suitably updated for 2023.

Cameras replace wing mirrors, the headlights now boast twin LED strips in the larger indent, and the refuelling port now feeds watts into the battery instead. The rear end looks like an interesting blend of a Nissan GT-R and a Chevrolet Corvette with a quartet of round rear lights and a duckbill spoiler.

Supplied It looks brilliant and fully charges in six minutes.

“Rather than take a resto-mod approach, the aim was to evolve the design and bring it up to date, while keeping that understated, everyman sports car feel that was so well received in the Elise,” Callum creative lead Aleck Jones said in a media release.

“We needed to ensure that we maintained the right attitude with the body, so it’s nose-down, taking that same aggressive stance.”

While we don’t have performance information yet, the Nyobolt battery is 35kWh large, enough for about 250km of range, and can be charged from flat to 100% in just six minutes. The company added the battery can withstand more than 2000 fast-charge cycles without significant performance loss.

“Nyobolt’s technology allows this car to tick all the boxes that made the original Elise such a desirable drivers’ car with a cult following, but it’s electric.

“These two things don’t usually come hand-in-hand due to weight and battery packaging constraints,” Jones said.

Nyobolt says its battery cells will begin production in 2024, with the electric Elise currently just a technology demonstrator. Unfortunately there aren’t any plans to put it into production as well. After all, a battery-powered Elise probably wouldn’t be very popular...