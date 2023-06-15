Top tips for the EV road trip you've been putting off

Electric vehicles can, and do, take the Kiwi road trip well. But it’s not quite as simple as get in and go.

Been thinking about that road trip to see the extended family but aren’t that keen because of things like range anxiety? Worry not, because there are ways around that.

We’ve put together our main tips for taking a long journey in an EV so, with any luck, that Christmas journey down the line will happen without hiccups.

Plan, plan, plan

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Figuring out when and where to charge is the most important part of an EV road trip. Along with what lollies to take.

Plotting out your journey before a big trip is crucial. Electric vehicles don’t charge up nearly as quickly as combustion vehicles refuel, so if your destination is further than your range allows, you need to factor in a pit stop.

Additionally, the development of New Zealand’s public charger network has not kept up with domestic electric car intake, meaning there can be charger shortages and waiting times in big centres and on major arterial highways.

Using something like the PlugShare map above (ChargeNet’s app also has a similar function) shows you where chargers are and how busy they might be, allowing you to plan your trip ahead of time.

Going from Auckland to the Hawkes Bay? Most modern EVs will get you to Taupo on one charge, but there are also chargers at the Bombay Hills and in Hamilton, along with plenty dotted along the way. Those are easy stops, especially if young ones are in the car too.

Ask permission, not forgiveness

Supplied/Stuff There are holiday destinations including EV charging with their packages, but if you’re not sure, always ask first.

More and more destinations are offering EV charging as well as beds to sleep in, but best not to assume anything.

At the earliest opportunity, ask the owners of wherever you’re staying if they will allow you to charge your EV using their power and if this will come with a fee. Some will declare this information on their website or in their advertising (some may even have proper chargers on site), but others will either not have any written-up rules on the matter, or potentially may not even allow customers to charge their vehicles on site.

In the case of the latter, your best option is to become familiar with the nearest public charger. Property owners are within their rights to deny access to their power.

BYOC

Supplied Some chargers, like this Hikotron unit, don’t have cables. You need to bring your own.

Or, Bring Your Own Cable.

If your holiday stay does allow you to charge using their power, you’ll likely need your own cable. Whether this is a standard three-pin charger or a Wallbox-to-vehicle type, it’s best not to assume the destination will have everything on hand.

Etiquette

Supplied Half an hour is the standard stay for a public charger.

If you’re a new plug-in owner, it might pay to scrub up on some charging etiquette. Yes, it’s a thing, and first off, no the P30 sign that may accompany some chargers doesn’t exclusively mean parking. If you’re sitting in a car while it’s charging or out doing some shopping, aim to be done in 30 minutes.

It can take anywhere between 15 minutes and an hour to juice an EV up to a decent level of charge, depending on the car and how powerful the charger is, so half an hour should give pretty much every plug-in vehicle a good amount of charge. Plus, some older stations have two cables but can only power one at a time, so there’s a good chance someone will want to use the charger before you’re ready to leave.

Of course, sometimes things take longer than expected, and that’s fine. Most EV drivers are understanding and sympathetic.

Don't panic

If you do find yourself in the unenviable situation of staring at a blinking light indicating the range is low, don’t worry. EVs actually have a built-in buffer, allowing a small amount of extra range before completely dying. You’ve got to ignore a lot of warnings to get to the bottom of that.

But if the worst does happen, tow companies know how to deal with EVs these days. If the car can be shifted into Neutral, it can almost always be moved out of harm’s way and to a charger.