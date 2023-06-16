The myths and truths: Is it risky to buy a used electric car?

Thinking about a used EV, like a Tesla Model 3 but have some questions? We’re here to help.

Buying a second-hand vehicle is a great way to upgrade your car to get a bunch of modern features without spending too much money. But there are some caveats – being used, you might not know how the vehicle was treated before your time, it has more wear and tear, and there could be hidden costs.

Electric vehicles have no been around for long enough to start popping up at all price points in the second-hand market, from cheap little runabouts to high-performance sports cars. But are they a risky buy? Let’s dive into some of the frequently asked questions behind used EVs.

Do I need to get a new battery?

Supplied Changing the battery in an EV is not as simple as in a combustion vehicle.

No. Modern EVs can do huge mileages on their original batteries, so the likelihood of having to change the battery is minimal, outside of actually damaging it in an accident.

READ MORE:

* Classic Lotus Elise reborn as an EV, takes just six minutes to charge

* Top tips for the EV road trip you've been putting off

* Would you give up your diesel ute for an electric van?

* When will EVs cost the same as petrol and diesel cars?



But, like any electronic with a lithium-ion battery, degradation is an issue to be aware of. The general rule of thumb with EV batteries is that when they reach 70% of their original capacity, they are no longer particularly suitable for vehicular use.

You can still cars beyond this point, and many people who only need a car to go to the local shops and catch up for coffees with their friends often do. But the battery’s range abilities won’t be what they used to be.

Batteries degrade faster the more often they’re charged, so older EVs will almost always have less capacity than when they were new. Older EVs also traditionally have less sophisticated battery tech (particularly when it comes to thermal management), and are therefore more likely to lose range.

If you’re looking at something like a used Nissan Leaf, it pays to get a battery health check done before putting money down.

Can EVs be ‘abused’?

Supplied/Ford While ridiculously powerful burnout machines like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E 1400 certainly exist, the ones on Trade Me won’t be nearly as thrashed.

EVs don’t require warming up in the mornings, can’t be redlined and don’t have a clutch (or nearly as many moving parts), but they can still be driven hard.

Brakes and tyres are two of the few things that need to be checked and changed regularly, so if your EV of choice is anything performance related (those shopping for a Tesla Model 3 Performance, I’m looking at you), definitely get those checked.

Top tip: if there’s a pole-shaped dent in one of the doors, find something else. This is a good hint the car may have been driven overly enthusiastically.

Will the resale value fall more than an ICE-powered car?

SUPPLIED Used first-generation Nissan Leafs can be obtained these days for between $6,000 and $20,000, depending on battery condition and battery size.

It’s a little early to say for sure, considering most second-hand EVs are from around 2010. The common theory amongst EV enthusiasts is that, because EVs are less mechanically complicated and feature less moving parts, there is less to go wrong. And because of this, prices remain more stagnant.

EVs still carry quite a high demand, and this will likely continue for quite a while. Steven Greenwood, owner and operator of Drive EV, a specialist EV importer and retailer based in Taupo told Stuff in 2021 that in the seven years he has been dealing in electric vehicles, prices have been very steady.

“The cars get older but the values seem to stay in a similar price bracket. I think the main factor around this is people can save a lot of money driving an EV as a daily commuter, so this keeps prices firm,” said Greenwood.

“As the latest in technology hits the market, new car prices increase with the distance per charge, so it doesn’t seem to have an effect on the older vehicles.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff According to a 2021 Reuters study, on a ‘well-to-wheel’ basis, EVs overtake petrol vehicles in terms of carbon emissions after around 30,000km of driving.

Are they really better for the environment?

Yes. EVs don’t emit any carbon during daily operation, and since you’re buying used, you’re not directly contributing to the manufacturing emissions.

The only other thing you really need to consider is energy production, and New Zealand is pretty good on this front. More than 80% of our electricity comes from renewable sources, and this will hopefully improve going forward.

Aside from energy, if you’re wanting to keep this EV until it dies, you may want to investigate battery recycling. The industry does exist but it’s very much in its infancy. Other options include repurposing EV batteries for home energy storage.

Will I get a rebate?

Only if you are the first New Zealand owner of the car. That means used imports are eligible for rebates. At time of writing the rebate for used EVs is $3450, but this is set to grow from July 1 onwards to $3507.