Peace, love, and EVs: Volkswagen NZ unveils electric Kombi

The plug-in Kombi is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor sourced from the US.

This year and next are primed to be huge years for Volkswagen’s local arm, with the looming launch of a raft of fully electric products; headlined by the ID.4, ID.5, and ID.Buzz van.

Perhaps buoyed by the sea of change the brand set about a new resto-modding project, with said project debuting this week at Fieldays in Hamilton.

Meet ‘KEV’ – a case of flower power meeting electric power. KEV, an acronym for Kombi Electric Vehicle, is a classic Volkswagen Kombi sporting a fully electric powertrain conversion.

KEV’s unveiling came alongside the issue of a ‘greenprint’ poster, available to Fieldays attendees.

The light-hearted poster is a tongue-in-cheek detailing of what goes into a Kombi conversion, helpfully referencing that pizza is an easier meal to eat while on the run than cannelloni, and that any food you find underneath the seats is “not to be eaten”.

According to Volkswagen, KEV was previously a trusty workhorse for the Dunedin Health Board. Not that you’d know it from imagery taken at the start of the restoration project, showing the pre-loved Kombi as a bare shell.

Volkswagen NZ KEV early in the restoration process, primed and ready for a new powertrain.

“I know Kombi owners are super passionate about their vehicles, so it’s great to share our journey and plans required to turn their classic into a full EV,” said Max van den Bergen, Volkswagen special vehicles manager.

“When almost half (47%) of Kiwis are likely considering an EV for their next vehicle, we’re thrilled to offer a range of electric and PHEV vehicles along with one that’s slightly more unexpected.”

Although Volkswagen’s press material skipped actually detailing the Kombi’s new mechanicals, imagery shows the Kombi making use of a Netgain Motors Inc HyPer 9 electric motor in the rear; a brushless permanent magnet unit producing 235Nm of torque.

Volkswagen NZ Where is the motor situated? In the rear, of course!

KEV is not the only new electric vehicle to appear at Volkswagen New Zealand’s Fieldays stand. The ID.5 – the sleeker version of the ID.4 – is also making one of its first public appearances.

The ID.5’s featuring at Fieldays coincides with a limited time price slash for the model, seeing its entry level grade’s pricing reduced from $85,490 to $79,990; equalling the price for the equivalent ID.4 and making it eligible for the Clean Car Discount.

The ID.5 and ID.4 are joined on the Volkswagen Fieldays stand by the all-new Amarok, as well as the Crafter, T-Roc, Tiguan, Touareg, and more.