Where are all the electric utes? The state of play with EV pick-ups

The LDV eT60 is the only electric ute available in New Zealand. For now.

As it stands, there is but one electric ute on sale in New Zealand, the LDV eT60. It’s a good start but it’s far from perfect, going without all-wheel drive and making do with a range of 325km... before you load the tray up.

What I imagine most would-be buyers are waiting for is the entrance of the likes of Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi. Those big players in the ute game. But where are they?

Starting with the maker of the most popular vehicle in the country, Ford is all but confirmed to be working on an electric ranger. Back in 2021, product communications manager, Mike Levine, shared a handful of images on Twitter, outlining vehicles set to benefit from the new Global Electrified 2 platform. One of these looks remarkably Ranger-like...

Supplied One of Ford’s upcoming electric vehicles. Looks familiar, doesn’t it?

We also know Ford is also developing its next-generation electric truck platform, called TE1, which will underpin new versions of the F-150 Lightning, Expedition as well as the Lincoln Navigator.

There is a chance this will be scalable and Ford uses it for the electric Ranger instead of the GE2. It looks like GE2 will be a unibody construction while TE2 will likely be an evolution of the F-150 Lightning’s skateboard chassis, which has already undergone extensive off-road testing.

Supplied At the moment, the closest we have to a confirmation of an electric Ranger is a ‘zero-emissions-capable’ option due by 2024.

Finally, a Ford spokesperson went on record in 2021 in saying its commercial range – which includes Ranger – will be “zero-emissions capable” by 2024. That means either a fully electric or plug-in hybrid Ranger. Theoretically, this also means a plug-in Volkswagen Amarok could appear around the same time as well.

An electric Toyota Hilux is an interesting one. Obviously lots of people want one, but Toyota is notable (infamous?) for pushing hybrids over EVs and being a bit slow to adapt to full electrification. That said, late in 2022, it revealed the Hilux Revo BEV Concept – a fully electric version of its popular pick-up.

Aside from that concept, we’ve heard just about nothing about an e-Hilux. However, the newly-minted North America-only Tacoma features snazzy new styling that looks remarkably similar to another electric ute shown by Toyota back in 2021...

Supplied This is Toyota’s electric ute concept from 2021, which looks almost identical to the new Tacoma.

It’s all but confirmed Toyota will merge the Tacoma and Hilux platforms to both use the TNGA-F platform, and while styling isn’t much of an indicator, seeing just how close the new Tacoma looks next to that electric concept sure makes it seem like Toyota is planning an electric Hilux for the upcoming generation.

But will it beat Ford to the punch? We’re halfway through 2023 and if Ford is still on track to produce a zero-emissions-capable ute by 2024, Toyota is fast running out of time.

Finally, Mitsubishi. The other Japanese brand is gearing up to reveal the new Triton in about a month, and it’s not spoiling any surprises. But we’ve heard before that Mitsubishi could use the Outlander PHEV as a base for a plug-in Triton, which would make it the first to debut an electrified ute of any sort from these three brands.

Supplied Mitsubishi's all-new Triton ute is set to be unveiled later this year. Might it come with electric power?

However, Reece Congdon, head of marketing and corporate affairs for Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand, previously told Stuff that “... While we are working closely with our colleagues in Japan on electrifying our range, I can say with complete certainty that a PHEV Triton will not be available in 2023.” If next month’s Triton debut does include a plug-in, expect it here next year.

That means an electric version is likely even further away, probably closer to 2025. Unless Mitsubishi pulls a fast one on us, of course.

What this all means for ute buyers is that, as it stands, greener options are still a while away yet. Of course, any of these brands could surprise us next week with an electric workhorse, but until that happens, it might pay to save until 2024.

SUPPLIED Toyota Design Senior General Manager Simon Humphries on the company's new range of battery electric vehicles.

The other thing that might happen is another brand steps in. Kia and Hyundai have been working on their respective utes for a long time now, and they could emerge as EVs.

Chinese brands aren’t lagging behind either – BYD has been snapped working on its battery-powered truck, Great Wall has one under development, and Geely showed off the Radar concept in 2022.

Or, the other other thing is that someone begins importing electric trucks from America, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, the Ram 1500 REV (and its smaller sibling, due to start production in 2026). Tesla previously allowed Kiwis to order the Cybertruck but no longer.