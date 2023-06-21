First ride: Can-Am Outlander Pro

CAN-AM OUTLANDER PRO

Price range: $17,519 to $23,819

$17,519 to $23,819 Powertrains: 650cc single-cylinder with 37kW/55Nm (30kW/50Nm in HD5), unclaimed fuel consumption, continuously variable transmission, switchable 4WD.

650cc single-cylinder with 37kW/55Nm (30kW/50Nm in HD5), unclaimed fuel consumption, continuously variable transmission, switchable 4WD. Body style: ATV

ATV On sale: July

I’ve had very little experience with farm vehicles beyond aimlessly ripping around a paddock on an ancient Suzuki quad bike when I was about 12. Huge fun, but not exactly good for the ground or productive for the farmer. So when Can-Am asked if I’d like to test out the new Outlander Pro, I was hesitant but eager to learn a bit more about how these vehicles can actually be used for farm work and not just entertaining children that may have snuck an extra can of zesty fizzy drink over lunch.

The new Outlander Pro, coming in HD5 and XU HD5/HD7 guises, boasts plenty of new and improved features to draw new and existing customers. Powering the new platform is a Rotax 650cc water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine which bumps output over the previous V-twin while reducing maintenance and the overall costs of ownership. Intakes for the powertrain are up near the handlebars to ensure optimal airflow.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff We tested the new Outlander at a farm near Palmserston North.

By switching to a single-cylinder engine there's only one spark plug to deal with instead of two, it's in a much easier-to-access location, and pulling all the panels and such off the ATV can be done without a screwdriver. This also makes it easier to clean.

Can-Am offers a three-year/unlimited km warranty on the powertrain and a one-year/unlimited km warranty on the rest of the machine. Overall prices range from $17,519 to $23,819.

Pro HD7 models produce 37kW/55Nm, while the HD5 is slightly detuned at 30kW/50Nm. Can-Am says the new engine doesn’t have a break-in period at all, and there’s less heat for the rider to deal with thanks to chopping one cylinder from the equation.

That last point is important, as Can-Am said the Kiwi market was a key factor in development. “'Farmers average speed of 10km/h… and while typically do around 3000km per year globally, in NZ it’s around 15,000km,” we were told at the launch in Palmerston North.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff More comfort, smoother power delivery but the same capabilities.

Overall comfort has been improved with a new seat, slightly adjusted rider ergonomics, and reworked suspension. There are new double A-arms front and rear, different geometry with a better angle of attack for obstacle and ditch crossing, while the front is about 31mm taller with rubber bushings for less noise and easier maintenance. Total ground clearance is 304mm, while the track is 50mm wider than before.

Towing for all Pro models is rated at 748kg, with the front rack able to take 55kg and another 110kg on the rear, the best carrying specs for any quad yet.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The new Outlander has easily removable panels for faster maintenance.

We rode the new Outlander Pro XU HD7 and the outgoing model back-to-back to get a better feeling for the changes, and they really are quite apparent. Largely evolutionary but the heat management of the single-cylinder is much better than the twin, even after about half an hour of riding.

There are ride modes available on the Outlander Pro XU HD7 as well as switchable engine braking assistance levels – an industry first, says Can-Am – all of which were much appreciated and easily accessible via buttons on the handlebars. A speed limiter features on XU models idea for seed spraying and constant speed work.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Many of the updates are evolutionary but the sheer bulk of them makes the new Outlander Pro a worthy upgrade.

The improved suspension was also noticeable on our little test circuit, the new Pro able to take the bumps and ruts better than the old model. Not a groundbreaking difference, but one in a series of many that would make a day in the saddle much more tolerable, especially considering the bulk of Outlander riders are 45 to 55-year-old farmers.

Finally, there will be as many as 75 accessories available from launch using the LinQ system, on top of the 50 from the previous model. These include storage boxes, stackable jerry cans, a chainsaw slot, as well as creature comforts like heated grips and utility accessories like a winch.

If you’re in the market for a new farm vehicle that won’t break the bank at the purchase point and further down the line, the revamped Outlander Pro is a hard one to ignore. But if you’re thinking about your carbon footprint as well, BRP, parent company of Can-Am has confirmed it will offer at least one electric model in each of its product lines by the end of 2026.