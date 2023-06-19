Ford's high-performance Ranger goes (slightly) green

Ford will now sell you a Ranger Raptor with the old 2.0-litre biturbo diesel engine.

Ford’s ever-popular Ranger Raptor is becoming a family. Sort of. At Fieldays last week Ford announced it is set to bring back the 2.0-litre biturbo diesel powerplant for its range-topping ute, set to exist alongside the current twin-turbo 3.0-litre petrol V6.

Outputs for the diesel are slightly down from the last generation at 150kW/500Nm (from 157kW), but the engine has been massaged to meet the EU6 emissions standard, using AdBlue to improve its nitrogen oxide output as well as other emissions.

“The next-generation Ranger Raptor has been much sought after since its launch last year. Many of our customers have also been asking for the return of the biturbo,” said Ford Marketing Manager, David Herbert.

Supplied Expect healthy off-road chops with the diesel Raptor as it comes with the same high-end gear as the petrol version.

“We are responding by adding the formidable, tried and tested biturbo diesel engine variant to offer another option for Raptor customers and off-roading enthusiasts. Also with the Clean Car Scheme at the top of many minds, Ford’s biturbo diesel is an excellent option to avoid the higher fees. It remains one of the cleanest yet most capable powertrains available in New Zealand.”

Aside from the engine, the second Raptor of this generation comes with the same high specifications as the petrol V6, including flared arches filled with 17-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terain KO2 rubber, the bold FORD grille that is exclusive to the Raptor, as well as the overall styling updates inside and out that come with the new Ranger.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The new Ford Ranger Raptor is here, now with more power, more tech and even sweeter jumps!

Under the skin is a suspension set up including all-new lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long-travel front and rear suspension and refined Watt’s link equipped coil-spring rear suspension, with adaptive Fox dampers at both ends.

Pricing for the reborn diesel Raptor starts at $86,490, just over $9000 less than the petrol V6 Raptor, which kicks off at $95,990. Ford says the biturbo attracts a smaller Clean Car fee than the alternative as well. For reference, the biturbo engine in the Wildtrak emits 218g/100km and incurs a $1840 fee (rising to $4485 from July 1), but this engine isn’t EU6-rated, so the Raptor version might have a smaller fee.

Also coming to showrooms soon is the Ranger Sport, exclusively with the biturbo engine. It starts at $59,990 for the rear-wheel drive version or $69,990 for the 4x4 model.